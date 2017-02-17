30 Minute Video: ZBM Evening News For Feb 9

Bernews - Friday, February 17, 2017

With an aim to expand the way they deliver their news to the community, the Bermuda Broadcasting Company is continuing to live stream their evening...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
30 Minute Video: ZBM Evening News For Feb 8

7pm Live Video: ZBM Evening News For Feb 7

30 Minute Video: ZBM Evening News For Feb 6

30 Minute Video: ZBM Evening News For Feb 3

30 Minute Video: ZBM Evening News For Feb 2

30 Minute Video: ZBM Evening News For Feb 1

7pm Live Video: ZBM Evening News For Dec 30



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Frassman’s growing fan base

Dancehall heavyweights head to Porus

Hopeton Lewis Jr continuing tradition

JCDC children’s gospel elimination begins today

Jay Kartier pleased with Juno nod

Rocking in Trench Town

Turbulence, ThreeStar collab on Rasta Baldhead

SPORTS more
Done Deal  

After divestment, whither the present CTL workers?

Debt reduction focus

Peltier’s beaver-trick leads rout of Rangers

Cameron back as Windies president

Hyland ready to play for Lawrence

‘Jumbo’ looks a tasty proposition

POLITICS more
‘MPs Will Highlight Deficiencies In Legislation’

Done Deal  

After divestment, whither the present CTL workers?

Debt reduction focus

Dubbing it Miami style

Cameron back as Windies president

Hyland ready to play for Lawrence

BUSINESS more
Debt reduction focus

Dancehall heavyweights head to Porus

Peltier’s beaver-trick leads rout of Rangers

We can overcome crisis

Keep options open

Govt. needs to heighten its engagement with the private sector

Tech Company Fireminds Expands Partnerships

TECH more
Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

CRIME more
Debt reduction focus

Dancehall heavyweights head to Porus

Rocking in Trench Town

‘Nambo’ Robinson tribute concert postponed

Cut Her Loose, says Yeshwa

Exco Levi on Juno high

Alkaline spends night in lock-up

RELATED STORIES
30 Minute Video: ZBM Evening News For Feb 8

7pm Live Video: ZBM Evening News For Feb 7

30 Minute Video: ZBM Evening News For Feb 6

30 Minute Video: ZBM Evening News For Feb 3

30 Minute Video: ZBM Evening News For Feb 2

30 Minute Video: ZBM Evening News For Feb 1

7pm Live Video: ZBM Evening News For Dec 30

RECENT COMMENTS
Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
anna luccy: Though i haven't met DR AIWEKHOE but i have being hearing and seeing his wonderful deeds on people's life.. This made me contacted him because i was also diagnosed of herpes virus, When i...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
Scott Fred: MY NAME IS STACY ADMAS FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,I AM USING THIS GREAT OPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR ALS,CANCER AND HIV/AIDS I AM A LIVING...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
Charlie nobles: Your #1 fan in VA I DJ I'm on the cruise I would love to have ever piece of your music .I thank I have it all .

My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Retired dentist who tried to murder wife after falling victim to fraud spared jail as she begs judge not to send him to prison
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bartlett sets 2018 deadline for $1.4b Falmouth transformation
anna luccy: Though i haven't met DR AIWEKHOE but i have being hearing and seeing his wonderful deeds on people's life.. This made me contacted him because i was also diagnosed of herpes virus, When i...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
Scott Fred: MY NAME IS STACY ADMAS FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,I AM USING THIS GREAT OPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR ALS,CANCER AND HIV/AIDS I AM A LIVING...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
Charlie nobles: Your #1 fan in VA I DJ I'm on the cruise I would love to have ever piece of your music .I thank I have it all .

My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Retired dentist who tried to murder wife after falling victim to fraud spared jail as she begs judge not to send him to prison
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...