Woman pleads for land from Government - set to be evicted soon

Jamaica Star - Thursday, February 17, 2017

Woman pleads for land from Government - set to be evicted soonread more

0
RELATED STORIES
Residents fight off eviction

Another shantytown burns

When a ‘squatter’ can claim land ownership

Clock ticks for Beeston Street squatters

Help coming for evicted squatters

Betty Ann Blaine comes out swinging

Evicted tenants beg for more time



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Ken's Wildflower offers sweet Valentine deals

Neeqah has the 'stamina'

DJs set eyes on international market

Brett Ikon promotes new songs

Fireball Crew benefits from Reggae Month album sales

Marley brothers to headline Trench Town Rock

Dancehall promoter blames music for crime

SPORTS more
Bristol City Football Club Signs Osagi Bascome

Photos/Results: Denton Hurdle Memorial Rugby

Tribe files legal challenge to stall Dakota Access pipeline in US

Police investigating reports of alleged J'can rapist in Antigua

Trump administration looks forward to working closely with new Haitian President

US flights from Sangster airport cancelled due to winter storm

$30m for St Ann water harvesting projects

POLITICS more
CTO: Caribbean tourism arrivals hit all-time high

Column: Encouraging Peaceful Demonstrations

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Help, burning rubbish choking Garveymeade

Full implementation of National Standard Curriculum this year

Caribbean tourist arrivals hit all time high

Gov't to implement five-pillar security strategy

New public employees' pensions system to 'Go Live' this year

BUSINESS more
Butterfield up 1

Eva Lewis to succeed Peter Moses at Citi Jamaica

Dominica Business Forum condemns attack on businesses

Sharing economy impacting traditional hoteliers

Health insurance non-compliers named

Power plant 'one year behind schedule´

Prevention is crucial to reduce crime and violence in LatAm, Caribbean

TECH more
Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

CRIME more
Police looking for owner of bicycle

Over 100 dead in Brazil as police strike spurs anarchy

Alleged car thieves offered bail

Man tries to smuggle ganja into prison

Man on police radar gunned down in May Pen

Dancehall promoter blames music for crime

Bounty Killer slams Foota Hype - Deejay says selector shouldn't use his name for attention

RELATED STORIES
Residents fight off eviction

Another shantytown burns

When a ‘squatter’ can claim land ownership

Clock ticks for Beeston Street squatters

Help coming for evicted squatters

Betty Ann Blaine comes out swinging

Evicted tenants beg for more time

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
Scott Fred: MY NAME IS STACY ADMAS FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,I AM USING THIS GREAT OPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR ALS,CANCER AND HIV/AIDS I AM A LIVING...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
Charlie nobles: Your #1 fan in VA I DJ I'm on the cruise I would love to have ever piece of your music .I thank I have it all .

My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Retired dentist who tried to murder wife after falling victim to fraud spared jail as she begs judge not to send him to prison
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

No desire for unfaithful spouse
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
Scott Fred: MY NAME IS STACY ADMAS FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,I AM USING THIS GREAT OPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR ALS,CANCER AND HIV/AIDS I AM A LIVING...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
Charlie nobles: Your #1 fan in VA I DJ I'm on the cruise I would love to have ever piece of your music .I thank I have it all .

My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Retired dentist who tried to murder wife after falling victim to fraud spared jail as she begs judge not to send him to prison
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

No desire for unfaithful spouse
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...