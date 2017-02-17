61-Year-Old Woman Stable In ICU After Collision

Bernews - Thursday, February 17, 2017

The 61-year-old American woman injured in a collision while driving a rental cycle on February 5 remains in stable condition in the intensive care...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Visitor Remains In ICU After Cycle Collision

Visitors Injured In Two Vehicle Collision In Paget

Four Collision Victims Remain In Hospital

Two Collision Victims Remain In ICU At KEMH

Two Men Remain In ICU After Collisions

Two Visitors Injured In Rental Cycle Collision

59-Year-Old American In ICU After Cycle Collision



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Sloop Fundraiser Set To Take People “Hostage”

Friends Of Hospice’s ‘Hearts, Hats and High Tea’

New cruise ship to call at Bermuda

Cruise line’s decrease in calls to Bahamas downplayed

Bermuda Arts Centre To Open “In A Garden”

Singing Telegrams Available For Valentines Day

Around the world in 325 ways

SPORTS more
Bristol City Football Club Signs Osagi Bascome

Photos/Results: Denton Hurdle Memorial Rugby

Tribe files legal challenge to stall Dakota Access pipeline in US

Police investigating reports of alleged J'can rapist in Antigua

Trump administration looks forward to working closely with new Haitian President

US flights from Sangster airport cancelled due to winter storm

$30m for St Ann water harvesting projects

POLITICS more
Column: Encouraging Peaceful Demonstrations

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Help, burning rubbish choking Garveymeade

Full implementation of National Standard Curriculum this year

Caribbean tourist arrivals hit all time high

Gov't to implement five-pillar security strategy

New public employees' pensions system to 'Go Live' this year

US Gov't donates 1.5m condoms to boost Zika prevention

BUSINESS more
Dominica Business Forum condemns attack on businesses

Sharing economy impacting traditional hoteliers

Health insurance non-compliers named

Power plant 'one year behind schedule´

Prevention is crucial to reduce crime and violence in LatAm, Caribbean

Coffee growers want more

Biggest Dominican bank: rising dollar demand 'fictitious'

TECH more
Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

CRIME more
Dominica Business Forum condemns attack on businesses

Crime Stoppers Dominica speaks out against violence in Roseau

Two Arrested After 18-Year-Old Man Stabbed

Bus Rolls Into Parked Van At Hamilton Terminal

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Help, burning rubbish choking Garveymeade

Full implementation of National Standard Curriculum this year

Caribbean tourist arrivals hit all time high

RELATED STORIES
Visitor Remains In ICU After Cycle Collision

Visitors Injured In Two Vehicle Collision In Paget

Four Collision Victims Remain In Hospital

Two Collision Victims Remain In ICU At KEMH

Two Men Remain In ICU After Collisions

Two Visitors Injured In Rental Cycle Collision

59-Year-Old American In ICU After Cycle Collision

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
Scott Fred: MY NAME IS STACY ADMAS FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,I AM USING THIS GREAT OPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR ALS,CANCER AND HIV/AIDS I AM A LIVING...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
Charlie nobles: Your #1 fan in VA I DJ I'm on the cruise I would love to have ever piece of your music .I thank I have it all .

My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Retired dentist who tried to murder wife after falling victim to fraud spared jail as she begs judge not to send him to prison
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

No desire for unfaithful spouse
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

BSX unchanged
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Teacher among 3 arrested over lottery scam
jimmy loof: Tired of infidelity.I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend...

Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
Scott Fred: MY NAME IS STACY ADMAS FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,I AM USING THIS GREAT OPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR ALS,CANCER AND HIV/AIDS I AM A LIVING...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
Charlie nobles: Your #1 fan in VA I DJ I'm on the cruise I would love to have ever piece of your music .I thank I have it all .

My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Retired dentist who tried to murder wife after falling victim to fraud spared jail as she begs judge not to send him to prison
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

No desire for unfaithful spouse
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...