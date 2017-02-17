Gas prices down $0.05 Thursday

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, February 17, 2017

Gas prices will go down by $0.05 on Thursday. A litre of E10 87 gasolene will sell for $95.63 cents per litre, while E10 90 will sell for $97.28 per litre. However, the prices of other petroleum products have increased. A litre of automotive diesel...read more

