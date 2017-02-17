Fireball is NACC Young King

Trinidad Newsday - Wednesday, February 17, 2017

ROHAN RICHARDS (Fireball) is this year's National Action Cultural Committee (NACC) Young Kings winner. Fireball won with his I m in Love, which highlighted his love for calypso music. Dressed in a white blazer, black pants and a gold and black shirt, Fireball captivated the audience, who sang...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Bevon St Clair is new Young King

20 young stars vie for calypso crown

Obscene language on stage at Extemporama

Caressa wins “Challenging The Best”

King Kan Again Named Calypso Monarch

Trini wins Young Kings

Bro Mudada is Veteran Monarch



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Racers Grand Prix salutes the ‘legend’ on June 10

Preferred start being offered for Sagicor Sigma Run 2017

Basil Watson gets nod to design sports statues

After 12: Rachy celebrates

Redemption Live in pictures

Reggae Wednesday concert off today

I-Tahweh’s Judgement call

SPORTS more
Racers Grand Prix salutes the ‘legend’ on June 10

Preferred start being offered for Sagicor Sigma Run 2017

Basil Watson gets nod to design sports statues

TTFA outlines steps for Super League compliance

Champs Fatima go top of SSCL

WICB townhall meeting in Couva on February 16

Ramoutar, Johnson top Jr Chess

POLITICS more
Carter free to run

Support Sigma Run, Tessanne urges Jamaicans

Unite to protect women and children, PM’s wife urges

Businessman fined $200,000 for tax breaches

Hospitality school decision part of a grand plan

Barrett Town’s transformation to start with zinc fence removal

Sinanan: Maracas open for Carnival

BUSINESS more
Carter free to run

Support Sigma Run, Tessanne urges Jamaicans

Unite to protect women and children, PM’s wife urges

Businessman fined $200,000 for tax breaches

Hospitality school decision part of a grand plan

Barrett Town’s transformation to start with zinc fence removal

Sumfest gets makeover

TECH more
Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

CRIME more
Carter free to run

Support Sigma Run, Tessanne urges Jamaicans

Unite to protect women and children, PM’s wife urges

Businessman fined $200,000 for tax breaches

Hospitality school decision part of a grand plan

Barrett Town’s transformation to start with zinc fence removal

Positive vibrations at Marley museum

RELATED STORIES
Bevon St Clair is new Young King

20 young stars vie for calypso crown

Obscene language on stage at Extemporama

Caressa wins “Challenging The Best”

King Kan Again Named Calypso Monarch

Trini wins Young Kings

Bro Mudada is Veteran Monarch

RECENT COMMENTS
Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
Scott Fred: MY NAME IS STACY ADMAS FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,I AM USING THIS GREAT OPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR ALS,CANCER AND HIV/AIDS I AM A LIVING...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
Charlie nobles: Your #1 fan in VA I DJ I'm on the cruise I would love to have ever piece of your music .I thank I have it all .

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Retired dentist who tried to murder wife after falling victim to fraud spared jail as she begs judge not to send him to prison
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

No desire for unfaithful spouse
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: How can I get past hubby’s affair?
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: No more sex for cheating hubby
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

RECENT COMMENTS
Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
Scott Fred: MY NAME IS STACY ADMAS FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,I AM USING THIS GREAT OPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR ALS,CANCER AND HIV/AIDS I AM A LIVING...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
Charlie nobles: Your #1 fan in VA I DJ I'm on the cruise I would love to have ever piece of your music .I thank I have it all .

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Retired dentist who tried to murder wife after falling victim to fraud spared jail as she begs judge not to send him to prison
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

No desire for unfaithful spouse
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: How can I get past hubby’s affair?
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: No more sex for cheating hubby
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...