Tamarind Farm serious about rehabilitation - ... Supported by Ja Foundation for Lifelong Learning

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, February 17, 2017

Under the leadership of Superintendent Baldwin Collins, staff at the Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre located at Salt Pond Road, Spanish Town in St Catherine, has been quietly making strides in helping to turn around the lives of inmates who...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Tamarind Farm to get 300 new cells

Gov't to build 300 cells at Tamarind Farm prison to house low risk inmates

300 more cells for Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre

New block to be added to Tamarind Farm prison

New prison

Cracks trigger prisoner transfer

FFP pays fine for release of 18 prisoners



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Berkeley Institute Set To Hold Dance Concert

Carter free to run

Andrews hits out

Zinc fences to be removed from Barrett Town communities

Brexit bill set to clear major parliamentary hurdle

Welcome Rebecca! I.C.A. Plans Motorcade and Press Conference for Miss Belize

UPDATE: Alkaline sought for questioning in Maverley murder earlier this year

SPORTS more
Carter free to run

Andrews hits out

Zinc fences to be removed from Barrett Town communities

Brexit bill set to clear major parliamentary hurdle

Nesta Carter free to run, says IAAF

Elderly woman found wandering in St James

PM wants partnership with diplomatic community to fight crime

POLITICS more
90 Minute Video: PLP Town Hall On Airport Deal

90 Minute Video: PLP Town Hall On Airport Deal

Strategic Customer Management (Part 2)

Jamaica Customs uses risk-based approach to protect borders

JN Bank entry coincides with industry discounts

Karisma adds US$100m to development of St Ann resort

Hutton heads Jamaica Gaming Association

BUSINESS more
Strategic Customer Management (Part 2)

Jamaica Customs uses risk-based approach to protect borders

JN Bank entry coincides with industry discounts

Karisma adds US$100m to development of St Ann resort

Hutton heads Jamaica Gaming Association

Yellow Pages rebrands to Yello

Issa buys more land, leases shops with plan to revive Montego Bay’s ‘Hip Strip’

TECH more
Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

CRIME more
Sexual grooming takes centre stage on FLOW Safer Internet Day

Police Confirm Death Of 34-Year-Old Man

Jason Pessoa : Shaking things up to secure his company’s future

Zinc fences to be removed from Barrett Town communities

Brexit bill set to clear major parliamentary hurdle

Police Seek 3 in Gas Station Robbery

Man, 34, found in unresponsive state dies

RELATED STORIES
Tamarind Farm to get 300 new cells

Gov't to build 300 cells at Tamarind Farm prison to house low risk inmates

300 more cells for Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre

New block to be added to Tamarind Farm prison

New prison

Cracks trigger prisoner transfer

FFP pays fine for release of 18 prisoners

RECENT COMMENTS
Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
Scott Fred: MY NAME IS STACY ADMAS FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,I AM USING THIS GREAT OPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR ALS,CANCER AND HIV/AIDS I AM A LIVING...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
Charlie nobles: Your #1 fan in VA I DJ I'm on the cruise I would love to have ever piece of your music .I thank I have it all .

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Retired dentist who tried to murder wife after falling victim to fraud spared jail as she begs judge not to send him to prison
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

No desire for unfaithful spouse
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: How can I get past hubby’s affair?
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: No more sex for cheating hubby
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

RECENT COMMENTS
Logic To Add New Channel: Flow Sports Premier
Scott Fred: MY NAME IS STACY ADMAS FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,I AM USING THIS GREAT OPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR ALS,CANCER AND HIV/AIDS I AM A LIVING...

Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
Charlie nobles: Your #1 fan in VA I DJ I'm on the cruise I would love to have ever piece of your music .I thank I have it all .

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Retired dentist who tried to murder wife after falling victim to fraud spared jail as she begs judge not to send him to prison
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

No desire for unfaithful spouse
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: How can I get past hubby’s affair?
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: No more sex for cheating hubby
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...