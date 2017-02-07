Extra cash for GPs to identify overseas patients who are not eligible for free NHS treatment 

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, February 17, 2017

Extra cash for GPs to identify overseas patients who are not eligible for free NHS treatment ALL SECTIONS More Extra cash for GPs to identify overseas patients who are not eligible for free NHS treatment Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt Credit: PA 7 February 2017 10:00pm GPs will be given extra cash...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Seeing the same family doctor cuts the risk of being rushed to hospital

Stressed GPs to be offered therapy to prevent burnout as pressures mount

No, £146 per patient is not enough: it’s time for GPs to charge fees

GPs seek rule change to earn private cash from patients in spare time

BMA chief: Scottish NHS heading for breakdown

GPs' leaders hit back at Theresa May in row over extended opening hours amid growing A&E crisis

NHS to recruit hundreds of GPs from Poland, Lithuania and Greece



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Racers Grand Prix ‘Salutes the Legend’ on June 10

Russians to miss Worlds as ban continues

Police urges violence free carnival

Bermuda In Bergdorf Goodman Spring Magazine

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Musical icon’s legacy lives on

Lady Ali tackles infidelity in 'Bun Mi'

'Tekova' music video premiered

SPORTS more
Emmerson Carrington To Officiate In Argentina

Basil Watson to design statues of athletes for Independence Park

Alkaline wanted for questioning in murder 

Report of CARICOM Review Commission to be completed soon

Regional tourism body signs agreement with Airbnb

Leverock fifty helps ICC Americas to victory

Racers Grand Prix ‘Salutes the Legend’ on June 10

POLITICS more
Motorist on cocaine rap held with $4m in cash 

Juliet Holness calls for unity to protect women, children 

Forex: J$128.08 to one US dollar

Basil Watson to design statues of athletes for Independence Park

Alkaline wanted for questioning in murder 

Report of CARICOM Review Commission to be completed soon

Regional tourism body signs agreement with Airbnb

BUSINESS more
Motorist on cocaine rap held with $4m in cash 

Juliet Holness calls for unity to protect women, children 

Forex: J$128.08 to one US dollar

Basil Watson to design statues of athletes for Independence Park

Alkaline wanted for questioning in murder 

Report of CARICOM Review Commission to be completed soon

Regional tourism body signs agreement with Airbnb

TECH more
Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

CRIME more
BREAKING NEWS: Tear gas fired in Roseau

Motorist on cocaine rap held with $4m in cash 

Juliet Holness calls for unity to protect women, children 

Forex: J$128.08 to one US dollar

Basil Watson to design statues of athletes for Independence Park

Alkaline wanted for questioning in murder 

Report of CARICOM Review Commission to be completed soon

RELATED STORIES
Seeing the same family doctor cuts the risk of being rushed to hospital

Stressed GPs to be offered therapy to prevent burnout as pressures mount

No, £146 per patient is not enough: it’s time for GPs to charge fees

GPs seek rule change to earn private cash from patients in spare time

BMA chief: Scottish NHS heading for breakdown

GPs' leaders hit back at Theresa May in row over extended opening hours amid growing A&E crisis

NHS to recruit hundreds of GPs from Poland, Lithuania and Greece

RECENT COMMENTS
Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
Charlie nobles: Your #1 fan in VA I DJ I'm on the cruise I would love to have ever piece of your music .I thank I have it all .

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Retired dentist who tried to murder wife after falling victim to fraud spared jail as she begs judge not to send him to prison
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

No desire for unfaithful spouse
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: How can I get past hubby’s affair?
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: No more sex for cheating hubby
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
patrick: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Confirmed: Beres Hammond Suffering From Cancer
Charlie nobles: Your #1 fan in VA I DJ I'm on the cruise I would love to have ever piece of your music .I thank I have it all .

VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Retired dentist who tried to murder wife after falling victim to fraud spared jail as she begs judge not to send him to prison
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

No desire for unfaithful spouse
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: How can I get past hubby’s affair?
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: No more sex for cheating hubby
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
patrick: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...