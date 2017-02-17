$260m to be spent on Zinc Fence Removal project

Jamaica Gleaner - Tuesday, February 17, 2017

The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) is to spend over $260 million on a Zinc Fence Removal project in 11 inner city communities in six parishes. The first community to benefit is Barrett Town in St James which will see the removal of 492...read more

