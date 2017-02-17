Thank you for sharing your views

Royal Gazette - Tuesday, February 17, 2017

Dear Sir,The Bermuda Hospitals Board would like to thank members of the public who participated in our Open Space event on February 2. More than 90 people attended and took part in open, frank discussions on topics related to the theme of the night What can we do to get it right?There were no...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Salvation Army thanks Bermuda for support

A huge thank you to tag day volunteers

Society for blind says thank you

Thank you from Packwood Home

Thank you for everything, Juan Prado

Thank you for all the support

Bad timing



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Bermuda In Bergdorf Goodman Spring Magazine

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Musical icon’s legacy lives on

Lady Ali tackles infidelity in 'Bun Mi'

'Tekova' music video premiered

Elephant Man, KipRich team up to 'Ski'

Capleton fires up Redemption Live

Vybz Kartel climbs Billboard Hot 100

SPORTS more
Whitney Institute Holds ‘Racing Of The Bulls’

Bermuda Union Of Teachers 5K Race Results

Bermuda Nitro Racing 9th Round Results

Boxing Federation To Host ‘Greatest Fight Night’

Practice makes perfect, says Oracles Spithill

IAAF halts change of allegiance

BREAKING NEWS: Road to airport blocked

POLITICS more
AlphaCat & Terra Brasis $5M Bond Transaction

Opposition chides Govt for delay in dealing with judges' payments

Trump's pick for labour secretary hired undocumented worker

IMF approves US$41m for Haiti

St Andrew businessman prosecuted for failure to provide tax records 

Mandeville Hospital lauds 150 nurses

Haitian authorities rescue 33 women in trafficking raid

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 6 2017

Everest Re Group’s 2016 Fourth Quarter Results

PartnerRe Declare Preferred Shares Dividends

AlphaCat & Terra Brasis $5M Bond Transaction

WISeKey Signs Agreement To Acquire QuoVadis

First Brazilian-sponsored cat bond launched

QuoVadis completes deal with Swiss firm

TECH more
Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

CRIME more
Opposition chides Govt for delay in dealing with judges' payments

Trump's pick for labour secretary hired undocumented worker

IMF approves US$41m for Haiti

St Andrew businessman prosecuted for failure to provide tax records 

Mandeville Hospital lauds 150 nurses

Haitian authorities rescue 33 women in trafficking raid

Prince William calls for end to stigma on mental illness

RELATED STORIES
Salvation Army thanks Bermuda for support

A huge thank you to tag day volunteers

Society for blind says thank you

Thank you from Packwood Home

Thank you for everything, Juan Prado

Thank you for all the support

Bad timing

RECENT COMMENTS
VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Retired dentist who tried to murder wife after falling victim to fraud spared jail as she begs judge not to send him to prison
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

No desire for unfaithful spouse
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: How can I get past hubby’s affair?
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: No more sex for cheating hubby
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
patrick: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
patrick: Sincerely speaking, i always thought i could never find a legitimate hacker until a friend introduced me to this CERTIFIED hacker( HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM ) who helped hack into my ex husbands...

RECENT COMMENTS
VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Retired dentist who tried to murder wife after falling victim to fraud spared jail as she begs judge not to send him to prison
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

No desire for unfaithful spouse
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: How can I get past hubby’s affair?
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: No more sex for cheating hubby
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
patrick: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
patrick: Sincerely speaking, i always thought i could never find a legitimate hacker until a friend introduced me to this CERTIFIED hacker( HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM ) who helped hack into my ex husbands...