North Andros Govt Complex starts online birth registration and certification

Nassau Guardian - Tuesday, February 17, 2017

ANDROS â Jason Wilson Evans is the first baby in 2017 to be a registered birth in Andros, and to receive a printed certified birth certificate online accompanied by his proud parents, Britney Russell and Jason Evans, who used the specialized online registration services of the...read more

