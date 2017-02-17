Facebook is a 'tool for evil', says judge as mother trolled over fake claims she tried to kill a baby is found dead

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, February 17, 2017

Facebook is a 'tool for evil', says judge as mother trolled over fake claims she tried to kill a baby is found dead ALL SECTIONS More Facebook is a 'tool for evil', says judge as mother trolled over fake claims she tried to kill a baby is found dead Jayne Pearce suffered 'vitriol' at the hands...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
A doctor, an artist, a baby needing life-saving surgery: Meet the people arriving in America while Donald Trump's travel ban is on hold

US court to hear arguments on Donald Trump's travel ban: Tuesday morning briefing

Watch: Hillary Clinton believes the future is female in first video released since Trump's inauguration

Every NHS trust to charge health tourists 'upfront' under law change

Mother denies teenage campaigner faked cancer after police start inquiry

Baby should be vaccinated against infections that can lead to meningitis despite mother's opposition, judge rules

Story behind teen's wonderful selfie with elderly woman goes viral 



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Racing news...Racing news...Racing news...Racing news

Photo: Tribute to Russell

Results pictures from the Puma Youngster Goldsmith Classic

Under-17 coach happy local residency camp a reality

Region shines in Soca Monarch

Lady Gaga sings message of unity

Mixed review of expo

SPORTS more
England to appoint new Test captain as Cook steps down

Photos & Results: FEI World Jumping Challenge

Racing news...Racing news...Racing news...Racing news

Photo: Tribute to Russell

Results pictures from the Puma Youngster Goldsmith Classic

Under-17 coach happy local residency camp a reality

Under-20 footballers depart for historic CONCACAF finals

POLITICS more
ATTIC wants Bill before JSC 3 month deadline for Insurance Bill report

Arima Mayor goes to school

Rambharat: Ours to preserve

Lena Dunham says Donald Trump caused her to lose weight because the election made her too upset to eat

PM alleges public servants were pressured to make diplomatic appointments

UNC MP calls out Rowley

FATCA back in Parliament

BUSINESS more
Gopee-Scoon undescores EUs importance to TT

Digicel helping STUDENTS on SAFER Internet Day

Sigma Run funds will ease frustrations, say doctors, CEO

Canadian investor wants ArcelorMittal

RBC Royal Bank announces deposit fees

Modernise industrial relations legislation

TTNGL jumps $0.53

TECH more
Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

CRIME more
Facebook is a 'tool for evil', says judge as mother trolled over fake claims she tried to kill a baby is found dead

Firearms officer on taking down Russell Square knife attacker

Ready to DEEP CLEAN your computer?

Digicel helping STUDENTS on SAFER Internet Day

Sigma Run funds will ease frustrations, say doctors, CEO

Police fend off late Fire rally

Bullys parents meet with victims parents

RELATED STORIES
A doctor, an artist, a baby needing life-saving surgery: Meet the people arriving in America while Donald Trump's travel ban is on hold

US court to hear arguments on Donald Trump's travel ban: Tuesday morning briefing

Watch: Hillary Clinton believes the future is female in first video released since Trump's inauguration

Every NHS trust to charge health tourists 'upfront' under law change

Mother denies teenage campaigner faked cancer after police start inquiry

Baby should be vaccinated against infections that can lead to meningitis despite mother's opposition, judge rules

Story behind teen's wonderful selfie with elderly woman goes viral 

RECENT COMMENTS
VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

No desire for unfaithful spouse
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: How can I get past hubby’s affair?
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: No more sex for cheating hubby
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
patrick: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
patrick: Sincerely speaking, i always thought i could never find a legitimate hacker until a friend introduced me to this CERTIFIED hacker( HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM ) who helped hack into my ex husbands...

Cocaine trafficker to spend two years in prison
rick: Our Cannabis Oil is Pure and potent.Never watered down or diluted,just 100% pure cannabis oil extracted from top quality marijuana grown by us and other professional cultivators in...

Prank calls hurting Falmouth firefighters
Bailey: Shout out to all the first set of recruit in 1990

RECENT COMMENTS
VIPD Issues Scam Alert to Territory
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

No desire for unfaithful spouse
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: How can I get past hubby’s affair?
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: No more sex for cheating hubby
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
patrick: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
patrick: Sincerely speaking, i always thought i could never find a legitimate hacker until a friend introduced me to this CERTIFIED hacker( HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM ) who helped hack into my ex husbands...

Cocaine trafficker to spend two years in prison
rick: Our Cannabis Oil is Pure and potent.Never watered down or diluted,just 100% pure cannabis oil extracted from top quality marijuana grown by us and other professional cultivators in...

Prank calls hurting Falmouth firefighters
Bailey: Shout out to all the first set of recruit in 1990