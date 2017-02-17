Labour Commissioner seeks acknowledgement of human dignity in the business place

Dominica News Online - Monday, February 17, 2017

Labour Commissioner in the Ministry of Justice, Immigration and National Security Dr. Matthew Leblanc has stated that employers and business managers must remember that employees play a vital role in productivity and so must know that âwork is a question...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Productivity Workshop aimed at improving economic growth in SMEs in Dominica

Productivity Workshop aimed at improving economic growth in SMEs in Dominica

Labour Commissioner urges social dialogue to address employee challenges

Labour Commissioner urges social dialogue to address employee challenges

Social dialogue crucial in addressing issues – Labour Commissioner

Kellier underscores importance of HR management

Labor laws outdated – Matthew Leblanc



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Mas Domnik celebrations to kick off with opening parade

Police urges violence free carnival

10 Videos: Restaurant Weeks Reviews & Cooking

Next PechaKucha To Be Held On February 17

Video: ’10 Most’ Features Rebecca Faulkenberry

Gombey Coloring Book Teaches Culture To Kids

Youth Ambassador calls for action to end violence against children

SPORTS more
Death Announcement of Mr. Cecil Angelo Burton

Saint Jean encourages students to preserve the environment

LOC chairman touts economic benefits of beach soccer stadium

Bahamas makes key Commonwealth Youth Games appointments

Timberwolves, Mystic Marlins, Royals, Lions win GSSSA titles

Title fight could be in the near future for Johnson

Athletes qualify for CARIFTA at Star Performers Track Classic

POLITICS more
Nothing wrong with Portia presenting in Budget debate before stepping down — Chang

Pace of voter registration almost unchanged after PLP convention

Pintard: Resignation won’t impact election bid

No deal with Butler-Turner, PLP, DNA say

AG: Baha Mar is on course

FNM promises an NHI plan

Council inauguration postponed over stalemate of chairman

BUSINESS more
LOC chairman touts economic benefits of beach soccer stadium

591 jobs impacted by withdrawal of Sunwing from Memories

Myers: Fiscal Responsibility Act would deter irresponsible fiscal behavior

Pintard: Resignation won’t impact election bid

FNM promises an NHI plan

FNM manifesto outlines plan to boost SMEs

James Hobson Named As New CEO Of Attune

TECH more
Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

CRIME more
Police celebrate mass wedding

Two arrested in St Catherine for praedial larceny

Women march against crime in MoBay

Title fight could be in the near future for Johnson

Two more die in shootings

Pintard: Resignation won’t impact election bid

FNM promises an NHI plan

RELATED STORIES
Productivity Workshop aimed at improving economic growth in SMEs in Dominica

Productivity Workshop aimed at improving economic growth in SMEs in Dominica

Labour Commissioner urges social dialogue to address employee challenges

Labour Commissioner urges social dialogue to address employee challenges

Social dialogue crucial in addressing issues – Labour Commissioner

Kellier underscores importance of HR management

Labor laws outdated – Matthew Leblanc

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Andrew: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

No desire for unfaithful spouse
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: How can I get past hubby’s affair?
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: No more sex for cheating hubby
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
patrick: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
patrick: Sincerely speaking, i always thought i could never find a legitimate hacker until a friend introduced me to this CERTIFIED hacker( HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM ) who helped hack into my ex husbands...

Cocaine trafficker to spend two years in prison
rick: Our Cannabis Oil is Pure and potent.Never watered down or diluted,just 100% pure cannabis oil extracted from top quality marijuana grown by us and other professional cultivators in...

Prank calls hurting Falmouth firefighters
Bailey: Shout out to all the first set of recruit in 1990

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
kate Morgan: Hello friends, if you need help with these: a) School grades changing b) SQL DB penetration, c) Driver’s License retrieval d) Penetration testing, e) Emails f) Location detecting, g) Software...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Andrew: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

No desire for unfaithful spouse
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: How can I get past hubby’s affair?
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: No more sex for cheating hubby
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
patrick: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
patrick: Sincerely speaking, i always thought i could never find a legitimate hacker until a friend introduced me to this CERTIFIED hacker( HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM ) who helped hack into my ex husbands...

Cocaine trafficker to spend two years in prison
rick: Our Cannabis Oil is Pure and potent.Never watered down or diluted,just 100% pure cannabis oil extracted from top quality marijuana grown by us and other professional cultivators in...

Prank calls hurting Falmouth firefighters
Bailey: Shout out to all the first set of recruit in 1990

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
kate Morgan: Hello friends, if you need help with these: a) School grades changing b) SQL DB penetration, c) Driver’s License retrieval d) Penetration testing, e) Emails f) Location detecting, g) Software...