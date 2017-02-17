CARICOM, Switzerland commit to deeper cooperation

Dominica News Online - Monday, February 17, 2017

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Switzerland on Thursday signalled their commitment to deepen relations as the first Ambassador from the central European country was accredited to CARICOM. In accepting the Letters of Credence of H.E. Didier Chassot, Plenipotentiary Representative of...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
CARICOM and Switzerland deepen relations

The best years of CARICOM lie ahead – new Belizean envoy

CARICOM-US cooperation hailed for tangible benefits

CARICOM-US cooperation hailed for tangible benefits

Kazakhstan looks to help Dominica

CARICOM, El Salvador enter new era of cooperation

Caricom, French Republic forge closer cooperation



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Gombey Coloring Book Teaches Culture To Kids

Youth Ambassador calls for action to end violence against children

Indian priests arrested for marrying off their children

Hundreds of Nigerians protest corruption; PM ill abroad

Education minister commends the church

Environmental Impact Assessment begins for Harbour View to Albion roadway

Emergency repairs to broken main along Mandela Highway

SPORTS more
Results: Bermuda Four-Ball Golf Championships

Duchess of Cambridge says kindness and respect are as important as academic success

Duchess of Cambridge: teaching George and Charlotte kindness and respect is as important as academic success

Veteran Saltus teacher calls it a day

$500,000 for small business development in two communities

Packed Dca Agenda For 2017

Basketball League: Thundercats & Twisters Win

POLITICS more
Gombey Coloring Book Teaches Culture To Kids

Richards: ‘We Have Double Standard Going On’

Youth Ambassador calls for action to end violence against children

Indian priests arrested for marrying off their children

Hundreds of Nigerians protest corruption; PM ill abroad

Education minister commends the church

Environmental Impact Assessment begins for Harbour View to Albion roadway

BUSINESS more
Youth Ambassador calls for action to end violence against children

Indian priests arrested for marrying off their children

Hundreds of Nigerians protest corruption; PM ill abroad

Education minister commends the church

Environmental Impact Assessment begins for Harbour View to Albion roadway

Emergency repairs to broken main along Mandela Highway

JAMPRO, IDB, Tholons launch study of Jamaica's BPO sector

TECH more
Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

CRIME more
Youth Ambassador calls for action to end violence against children

Indian priests arrested for marrying off their children

Hundreds of Nigerians protest corruption; PM ill abroad

Education minister commends the church

Environmental Impact Assessment begins for Harbour View to Albion roadway

Emergency repairs to broken main along Mandela Highway

JAMPRO, IDB, Tholons launch study of Jamaica's BPO sector

RELATED STORIES
CARICOM and Switzerland deepen relations

The best years of CARICOM lie ahead – new Belizean envoy

CARICOM-US cooperation hailed for tangible benefits

CARICOM-US cooperation hailed for tangible benefits

Kazakhstan looks to help Dominica

CARICOM, El Salvador enter new era of cooperation

Caricom, French Republic forge closer cooperation

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Andrew: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

No desire for unfaithful spouse
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: How can I get past hubby’s affair?
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: No more sex for cheating hubby
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
patrick: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
patrick: Sincerely speaking, i always thought i could never find a legitimate hacker until a friend introduced me to this CERTIFIED hacker( HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM ) who helped hack into my ex husbands...

Cocaine trafficker to spend two years in prison
rick: Our Cannabis Oil is Pure and potent.Never watered down or diluted,just 100% pure cannabis oil extracted from top quality marijuana grown by us and other professional cultivators in...

Prank calls hurting Falmouth firefighters
Bailey: Shout out to all the first set of recruit in 1990

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
kate Morgan: Hello friends, if you need help with these: a) School grades changing b) SQL DB penetration, c) Driver’s License retrieval d) Penetration testing, e) Emails f) Location detecting, g) Software...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Andrew: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

No desire for unfaithful spouse
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: How can I get past hubby’s affair?
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: No more sex for cheating hubby
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
patrick: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
patrick: Sincerely speaking, i always thought i could never find a legitimate hacker until a friend introduced me to this CERTIFIED hacker( HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM ) who helped hack into my ex husbands...

Cocaine trafficker to spend two years in prison
rick: Our Cannabis Oil is Pure and potent.Never watered down or diluted,just 100% pure cannabis oil extracted from top quality marijuana grown by us and other professional cultivators in...

Prank calls hurting Falmouth firefighters
Bailey: Shout out to all the first set of recruit in 1990

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
kate Morgan: Hello friends, if you need help with these: a) School grades changing b) SQL DB penetration, c) Driver’s License retrieval d) Penetration testing, e) Emails f) Location detecting, g) Software...