Mars bars, KitKats and Dairy Milk chocolates to get smaller in new sugar crackdown

Telegraph UK - Sunday, February 17, 2017

Mars bars, KitKats and Dairy Milk chocolates to get smaller in new sugar crackdown ALL SECTIONS More Mars bars, KitKats and Dairy Milk chocolates to get smaller in new sugar crackdown Public Health England starts a new series of reports next month Credit: Jason Alden 5 February 2017 11:24am...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Enormous lizard risks death sprawling between traffic in Singapore

Firefighters tackle blaze at plastics recycling centre in Staffordshire

Grieving aristocrat calls for legal cannabis and a 'war on skunk' after losing second son

Is it time to take an eco-friendly shot at wildfowling?

Sugar tax is unfair to blackcurrant drinks, says Ribena boss 

Nestle claims it has found a process to almost halve sugar in chocolate 

Chocolate fans paying TWICE as much for small boxes, Which? warns 



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Former PM prosecuting Portuguese State

Lessons learnt from Hidden Figures

NDTC comes of age

‘Lloydie’ Parks on Billboard

Reggae Boyz felled by Morris strike

Soca gets $1.1M, Chutney Soca $1.3M

Story of the Song | Ordering by the lyrics

SPORTS more
FAZEER MOHAMMED: Learning the hard way

Former PM prosecuting Portuguese State

Edge in experience could be telling in Super Bowl

Hazard sparkles as Chelsea sink Arsenal, Reds rocked by Hull

Rejuvenated Cameroon, Egypt set for Cup final showdown

Barca close in as Real fixture is called off

Battle for 2024 Games enters ‘final straight’

POLITICS more
UTech: Looking back at all that happened in 2014-15

Gender bender

Former PM prosecuting Portuguese State

Photo: East Street Action

Photo: Clearing the way

PHOTO: ‘STEELY’ RIDE

Court laughs at robber knocked from bike during robbery

BUSINESS more
India is more than its teething problems – and may one day be the world's bighest economy

NDTC comes of age

Insurance Helpline | Insurance buyers need another Fitz Jackson in the House

PA Group, Maritime Insurance Brokers partner to sell health plans

Redemption Live Concert today

BIPA: Delay may not be a bad thing

Stakeholders encouraged to get on board at Digital Wealth Summit

TECH more
Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

CRIME more
UTech: Looking back at all that happened in 2014-15

Gender bender

Delay ganja smoking... at least until you’re 17

Photo: East Street Action

Photo: Clearing the way

PHOTO: ‘STEELY’ RIDE

Court laughs at robber knocked from bike during robbery

RELATED STORIES
Enormous lizard risks death sprawling between traffic in Singapore

Firefighters tackle blaze at plastics recycling centre in Staffordshire

Grieving aristocrat calls for legal cannabis and a 'war on skunk' after losing second son

Is it time to take an eco-friendly shot at wildfowling?

Sugar tax is unfair to blackcurrant drinks, says Ribena boss 

Nestle claims it has found a process to almost halve sugar in chocolate 

Chocolate fans paying TWICE as much for small boxes, Which? warns 

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Andrew: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

No desire for unfaithful spouse
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: How can I get past hubby’s affair?
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: No more sex for cheating hubby
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
patrick: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
patrick: Sincerely speaking, i always thought i could never find a legitimate hacker until a friend introduced me to this CERTIFIED hacker( HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM ) who helped hack into my ex husbands...

Cocaine trafficker to spend two years in prison
rick: Our Cannabis Oil is Pure and potent.Never watered down or diluted,just 100% pure cannabis oil extracted from top quality marijuana grown by us and other professional cultivators in...

Prank calls hurting Falmouth firefighters
Bailey: Shout out to all the first set of recruit in 1990

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
kate Morgan: Hello friends, if you need help with these: a) School grades changing b) SQL DB penetration, c) Driver’s License retrieval d) Penetration testing, e) Emails f) Location detecting, g) Software...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Andrew: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

No desire for unfaithful spouse
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: How can I get past hubby’s affair?
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: No more sex for cheating hubby
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
patrick: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
patrick: Sincerely speaking, i always thought i could never find a legitimate hacker until a friend introduced me to this CERTIFIED hacker( HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM ) who helped hack into my ex husbands...

Cocaine trafficker to spend two years in prison
rick: Our Cannabis Oil is Pure and potent.Never watered down or diluted,just 100% pure cannabis oil extracted from top quality marijuana grown by us and other professional cultivators in...

Prank calls hurting Falmouth firefighters
Bailey: Shout out to all the first set of recruit in 1990

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
kate Morgan: Hello friends, if you need help with these: a) School grades changing b) SQL DB penetration, c) Driver’s License retrieval d) Penetration testing, e) Emails f) Location detecting, g) Software...