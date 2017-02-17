Inaugural Smith Bay Ag Fair Brings Community Together

St Thomas Source - Sunday, February 17, 2017

On Saturday afternoon the Smith Bay ball field was transformed into a lively marketplace with community members and tourists turning out to shop at the vendor stalls and take part in the festivities.Â  read moreread more

0
RELATED STORIES
Smith Bay Ag Fair to be Held Saturday

St. Thomas-St. John Ag Fair Canceled

Heavy Rains Washes Out Ag Fair; Organizers Plan to Reschedule

Heavy Rains Washes Out Ag Fair; Organizers Plan to Reschedule

Not for Profit: Vendors Wanted for Bizarre Bazaar

'Market Day' Returns to Christian ‘Shan’ Hendricks Market

MoBay Nite Out entertains, but craft vendors complain of poor business



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Edge in experience could be telling in Super Bowl

Hazard sparkles as Chelsea sink Arsenal, Reds rocked by Hull

Rejuvenated Cameroon, Egypt set for Cup final showdown

Barca close in as Real fixture is called off

Battle for 2024 Games enters ‘final straight’

Players take heart in performance

‘The performance was tremendous,’ says Watson

SPORTS more
Edge in experience could be telling in Super Bowl

Hazard sparkles as Chelsea sink Arsenal, Reds rocked by Hull

Rejuvenated Cameroon, Egypt set for Cup final showdown

Barca close in as Real fixture is called off

Battle for 2024 Games enters ‘final straight’

Players take heart in performance

‘The performance was tremendous,’ says Watson

POLITICS more
Portia expected to announce exit route today

Kamla calls for action on cancer

$2.3M price for arts landmark

Gally’s tribute to his coach, mentor and friend

PETER WICKHAM: Another sex scandal

EDITORIAL: No time for politicking

The business approach won’t work

BUSINESS more
Redemption Live Concert today

BIPA: Delay may not be a bad thing

Stakeholders encouraged to get on board at Digital Wealth Summit

What the employer wants

David Jessop | Time to improve Caricom-Dom Rep relationship

Businesswise | Business risks, opportunities from the Trump presidency

Financial Adviser | Investment options for recent university graduate

TECH more
Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

CRIME more
Portmore United, Frazsiers Whip to contest Happy Sutherland KO title today

Mountain Villa score first win

Archibald tops High Mountain 10K

Whitmore hails Boyz’ spirit, commitment in loss to US

Bolt leads his All Stars to victory in Nitro meet

Three straight!

Good-looking young woman and sick dudes

RELATED STORIES
Smith Bay Ag Fair to be Held Saturday

St. Thomas-St. John Ag Fair Canceled

Heavy Rains Washes Out Ag Fair; Organizers Plan to Reschedule

Heavy Rains Washes Out Ag Fair; Organizers Plan to Reschedule

Not for Profit: Vendors Wanted for Bizarre Bazaar

'Market Day' Returns to Christian ‘Shan’ Hendricks Market

MoBay Nite Out entertains, but craft vendors complain of poor business

RECENT COMMENTS
My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

No desire for unfaithful spouse
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: How can I get past hubby’s affair?
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: No more sex for cheating hubby
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
patrick: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
patrick: Sincerely speaking, i always thought i could never find a legitimate hacker until a friend introduced me to this CERTIFIED hacker( HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM ) who helped hack into my ex husbands...

Cocaine trafficker to spend two years in prison
rick: Our Cannabis Oil is Pure and potent.Never watered down or diluted,just 100% pure cannabis oil extracted from top quality marijuana grown by us and other professional cultivators in...

Prank calls hurting Falmouth firefighters
Bailey: Shout out to all the first set of recruit in 1990

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
kate Morgan: Hello friends, if you need help with these: a) School grades changing b) SQL DB penetration, c) Driver’s License retrieval d) Penetration testing, e) Emails f) Location detecting, g) Software...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
richard potter: Hello, are you in need of hacking services? Then contact CYBERSPACEINTELLIGENCE@GMAIL.COM, he is the best hacker. He helped me and my friends with some issues we had. If you need to *hack into...

RECENT COMMENTS
My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

No desire for unfaithful spouse
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: How can I get past hubby’s affair?
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: No more sex for cheating hubby
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
patrick: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
patrick: Sincerely speaking, i always thought i could never find a legitimate hacker until a friend introduced me to this CERTIFIED hacker( HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM ) who helped hack into my ex husbands...

Cocaine trafficker to spend two years in prison
rick: Our Cannabis Oil is Pure and potent.Never watered down or diluted,just 100% pure cannabis oil extracted from top quality marijuana grown by us and other professional cultivators in...

Prank calls hurting Falmouth firefighters
Bailey: Shout out to all the first set of recruit in 1990

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
kate Morgan: Hello friends, if you need help with these: a) School grades changing b) SQL DB penetration, c) Driver’s License retrieval d) Penetration testing, e) Emails f) Location detecting, g) Software...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
richard potter: Hello, are you in need of hacking services? Then contact CYBERSPACEINTELLIGENCE@GMAIL.COM, he is the best hacker. He helped me and my friends with some issues we had. If you need to *hack into...