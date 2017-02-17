Weather Forecast For Sunday February 5

Bernews - Sunday, February 17, 2017

Sunday, February 5 is expected to be cloudy, with the high to be near 17Â°C/61Â°F and the low to be near 16Â°C/60Â°F, according to Weather...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Weather Forecast For Tuesday April 26

Weather Forecast For Saturday March 12

Weather Forecast For Sunday February 21

Weather Forecast For Saturday February 20

Weather Forecast For Monday February 15

Weather Forecast For Friday February 12

Weather Forecast For Monday December 21



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
IN PICTURES: Opening parade of Carnival 2017

Island Featured In “Bermuda Phoenix” Book

Zyanigh banks on 'See You Cry'

Stylo G creates waves with 'Yu Zimmi'

Fun performances at Ken's Wildflower karaoke night

Spice fires shots at Alkaline

VIDEO: From promo girl to singjay, Shenseea targets wide audience

SPORTS more
IN PICTURES: Opening parade of Carnival 2017

Youth AC: Meet TeamBDA’s Mackenzie Cooper

Team Japan Skipper: Practice Racing Is Valuable

Exclusive: Archbishop of Canterbury's friend admitted to parents he showered with boys, hit them with table tennis bats and encouraged...

Bolt electrifies Nitro Series in Australia

Guyana temporarily lifts ban on scrap metal exports

CARPHA says several cancer deaths are preventable

POLITICS more
Brexit Bill rebellion: Row erupts as Eurosceptic claims 27 Tory MPs poised to back ‘wrecking’ amendments 

France election: Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron hold Lyon rallies as race hots up

Minister Sylvan Richards Ejected From House

Using football to unite

Gibbons grilled over AC amendments

Black History Month Wilmington Race Riot 1898

From Venice to Vegas!

BUSINESS more
Mesmerizing Hazard solo goal as Chelsea beats Arsenal 3-1

Visa holders hurry to board flights to US amid reprieve

Opposition senator suggests establishing Parliamentary Committee to fight crime

Five wanted men caught in St Thomas

Five Spanish Town residents nabbed under anti-gang law

Trump administration appeals federal judge's block of travel ban

Education Ministry preparing students for new economy

TECH more
Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

CRIME more
Opposition senator suggests establishing Parliamentary Committee to fight crime

Five wanted men caught in St Thomas

Five Spanish Town residents nabbed under anti-gang law

Trump administration appeals federal judge's block of travel ban

Two arrested in London over hacking of US cctv systems days before President Trump's inauguration took place

Hanover-based gang leader allegedly killed by police

Children's advocate calls for rapid response police search unit

RELATED STORIES
Weather Forecast For Tuesday April 26

Weather Forecast For Saturday March 12

Weather Forecast For Sunday February 21

Weather Forecast For Saturday February 20

Weather Forecast For Monday February 15

Weather Forecast For Friday February 12

Weather Forecast For Monday December 21

RECENT COMMENTS
My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

No desire for unfaithful spouse
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: How can I get past hubby’s affair?
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: No more sex for cheating hubby
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
patrick: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
patrick: Sincerely speaking, i always thought i could never find a legitimate hacker until a friend introduced me to this CERTIFIED hacker( HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM ) who helped hack into my ex husbands...

Cocaine trafficker to spend two years in prison
rick: Our Cannabis Oil is Pure and potent.Never watered down or diluted,just 100% pure cannabis oil extracted from top quality marijuana grown by us and other professional cultivators in...

Prank calls hurting Falmouth firefighters
Bailey: Shout out to all the first set of recruit in 1990

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
kate Morgan: Hello friends, if you need help with these: a) School grades changing b) SQL DB penetration, c) Driver’s License retrieval d) Penetration testing, e) Emails f) Location detecting, g) Software...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
richard potter: Hello, are you in need of hacking services? Then contact CYBERSPACEINTELLIGENCE@GMAIL.COM, he is the best hacker. He helped me and my friends with some issues we had. If you need to *hack into...

RECENT COMMENTS
My husband would not admit his unfaithfulness
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

No desire for unfaithful spouse
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: How can I get past hubby’s affair?
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

DEAR CHRISTINE: No more sex for cheating hubby
patrick: If you have concerns over your employee's honesty, improving your credit score or doubt your partner's sincerity I am certain we can help you get direct access into their phones and computers...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
patrick: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
patrick: Sincerely speaking, i always thought i could never find a legitimate hacker until a friend introduced me to this CERTIFIED hacker( HYPERHACKTIVE1@GMAIL.COM ) who helped hack into my ex husbands...

Cocaine trafficker to spend two years in prison
rick: Our Cannabis Oil is Pure and potent.Never watered down or diluted,just 100% pure cannabis oil extracted from top quality marijuana grown by us and other professional cultivators in...

Prank calls hurting Falmouth firefighters
Bailey: Shout out to all the first set of recruit in 1990

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
kate Morgan: Hello friends, if you need help with these: a) School grades changing b) SQL DB penetration, c) Driver’s License retrieval d) Penetration testing, e) Emails f) Location detecting, g) Software...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
richard potter: Hello, are you in need of hacking services? Then contact CYBERSPACEINTELLIGENCE@GMAIL.COM, he is the best hacker. He helped me and my friends with some issues we had. If you need to *hack into...