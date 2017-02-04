Man who ran George Osborne’s Treasury comes out against High Speed Two 

Telegraph UK - Saturday, February 17, 2017

Man who ran George Osborne's Treasury comes out against High Speed Two ALL SECTIONS More Man who ran George Osborne's Treasury comes out against High Speed Two Artist impression of HS2 Credit: Grimshaw Architects/PA Wire 4 February 2017 10:00pm The man who ran George Osborne's Treasury believes...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Police make arrests 23 years after LA fire which killed 10 

Man questioned in connection with John 'Goldfinger' Palmer murder investigation

Live: Donald Trump protest at US Embassy in London

A day in the life of a heart surgeon: 'The baby's heart failure was worse than I'd ever seen in any child. Without immediate surgery,...

'Out-of-control' police officer who slammed man's head against a wall narrowly avoids jail

Officials 'drawing up plans' for diesel scrappage scheme to cut emissions

Competition to find HS2 train builder launched



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Island Featured In “Bermuda Phoenix” Book

Zyanigh banks on 'See You Cry'

Stylo G creates waves with 'Yu Zimmi'

Fun performances at Ken's Wildflower karaoke night

Spice fires shots at Alkaline

VIDEO: From promo girl to singjay, Shenseea targets wide audience

London protesters call for UK to withdraw Trump invitation

SPORTS more
Youth AC: Meet TeamBDA’s Mackenzie Cooper

Team Japan Skipper: Practice Racing Is Valuable

Exclusive: Archbishop of Canterbury's friend admitted to parents he showered with boys, hit them with table tennis bats and encouraged...

Bolt electrifies Nitro Series in Australia

Guyana temporarily lifts ban on scrap metal exports

CARPHA says several cancer deaths are preventable

Trump travel ban: airlines allow blocked travellers back on board

POLITICS more
Brexit Bill rebellion: Row erupts as Eurosceptic claims 27 Tory MPs poised to back ‘wrecking’ amendments 

France election: Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron hold Lyon rallies as race hots up

Minister Sylvan Richards Ejected From House

Using football to unite

Gibbons grilled over AC amendments

Black History Month Wilmington Race Riot 1898

From Venice to Vegas!

BUSINESS more
Education Ministry preparing students for new economy

Mexico confirms first case of Zika-related birth defect  

CMI students integral in rebuilding May Pen ITA office

Deputy EGC chair calls for modernisation of JCF

Using football to unite

Roberts: Minnis’ Baha Mar statement ‘reality challenged’

Dames details FNM crime plan

TECH more
Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

CRIME more
Police officers attacked 6,000 times a day 

Police make arrests 23 years after LA fire which killed 10 

Guyana temporarily lifts ban on scrap metal exports

CARPHA says several cancer deaths are preventable

Trump travel ban: airlines allow blocked travellers back on board

Education Ministry preparing students for new economy

Mexico confirms first case of Zika-related birth defect  

RELATED STORIES
Police make arrests 23 years after LA fire which killed 10 

Man questioned in connection with John 'Goldfinger' Palmer murder investigation

Live: Donald Trump protest at US Embassy in London

A day in the life of a heart surgeon: 'The baby's heart failure was worse than I'd ever seen in any child. Without immediate surgery,...

'Out-of-control' police officer who slammed man's head against a wall narrowly avoids jail

Officials 'drawing up plans' for diesel scrappage scheme to cut emissions

Competition to find HS2 train builder launched

RECENT COMMENTS
Cocaine trafficker to spend two years in prison
rick: Our Cannabis Oil is Pure and potent.Never watered down or diluted,just 100% pure cannabis oil extracted from top quality marijuana grown by us and other professional cultivators in...

Prank calls hurting Falmouth firefighters
Bailey: Shout out to all the first set of recruit in 1990

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
kate Morgan: Hello friends, if you need help with these: a) School grades changing b) SQL DB penetration, c) Driver’s License retrieval d) Penetration testing, e) Emails f) Location detecting, g) Software...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
richard potter: Hello, are you in need of hacking services? Then contact CYBERSPACEINTELLIGENCE@GMAIL.COM, he is the best hacker. He helped me and my friends with some issues we had. If you need to *hack into...

Soldier Messed with Lady Officer, Taken to Court
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Former Central Bank governor now disruptive economist
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Amnesty warns of crimes against humanity in Philippines
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Sport Scoreboard 1, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

RECENT COMMENTS
Cocaine trafficker to spend two years in prison
rick: Our Cannabis Oil is Pure and potent.Never watered down or diluted,just 100% pure cannabis oil extracted from top quality marijuana grown by us and other professional cultivators in...

Prank calls hurting Falmouth firefighters
Bailey: Shout out to all the first set of recruit in 1990

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
kate Morgan: Hello friends, if you need help with these: a) School grades changing b) SQL DB penetration, c) Driver’s License retrieval d) Penetration testing, e) Emails f) Location detecting, g) Software...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
richard potter: Hello, are you in need of hacking services? Then contact CYBERSPACEINTELLIGENCE@GMAIL.COM, he is the best hacker. He helped me and my friends with some issues we had. If you need to *hack into...

Soldier Messed with Lady Officer, Taken to Court
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Former Central Bank governor now disruptive economist
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Amnesty warns of crimes against humanity in Philippines
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Sport Scoreboard 1, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...