Sad and offended by Bermuda Regiment front-page picture

Royal Gazette - Friday, February 17, 2017

Dear Sir, I was sad and offended to see the Royal Bermuda Regiment displayed on the front page of my newspaper in such an unprofessional manner. The photographer should have taken his commission seriously and realised that those recruits were worthy of a deep sense of respect, and to display...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Baron salutes Regiment recruits

Governor applauds spirit of regiment recruits

Regiment signs new recruits

Review Regiments proud history on display

Regiment on recruitment drive

No-fly zone

Regiment ADCs honoured in thanksgiving service



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Badd Indyann promotes 'Game Head'

Anthony-Ynot pushes new single

Stylez reflects on musical journey... promotes collab with John Legend

Sizzla ready to blaze at Footloose

Sonsie X makes a 'special announcement'

Hard Wine set for tonight ... event thrives despite absence from UWI campus

Dance JA changes name

SPORTS more
The Bahamas juniors and seniors set to play

‘Reno’ looking to move forward with fight career

‘DC’ Pratt set to return to the ring

Basketball: Island Ballers & Rimrockers Win

Photos & Results: BHF Women’s Division Hockey

20 Superyachts Enter 2017 AC Regatta Thus Far

BCHC Turning To Sport On World Cancer Day

POLITICS more
UWP cries ‘political persecution’ in Dr. Sam Christian matter

Blackmoore accuses UWP of propagating fake and misleading information

Sorority celebrates 109th Founders’ Day

Sponsors line up for ‘Beyond The Diary’ event

World-class classical artists perform at Lyford Cay

Sunwing laments ‘lack of cooperation’ in negotiations with Hutchison Whampoa

Lloyd calls on Torchbearers to rescue country from PLP

BUSINESS more
Sunwing laments ‘lack of cooperation’ in negotiations with Hutchison Whampoa

IDB report laments inadequately trained workforce

Russell: GB open for business, despite withdrawal of Sunwing from Memories

The Pointe seeking to use dredged sand in phase two

Minnis: Govt misled on Baha Mar

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 2 2017

Allied World Reports Q4 Net Loss Of $40.9M

TECH more
Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

CRIME more
MPs return to the House of Assembly

Gunmen claim life of teen

Victim of fatal accident identified

Taxi driver sentenced for rape, abduction

100 guns seized in one month

Hanover gangster linked to 10 murders

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset at Purple Turtle

RELATED STORIES
Baron salutes Regiment recruits

Governor applauds spirit of regiment recruits

Regiment signs new recruits

Review Regiments proud history on display

Regiment on recruitment drive

No-fly zone

Regiment ADCs honoured in thanksgiving service

RECENT COMMENTS
I’m thinking of leaving my husband
kate Morgan: Hello friends, if you need help with these: a) School grades changing b) SQL DB penetration, c) Driver’s License retrieval d) Penetration testing, e) Emails f) Location detecting, g) Software...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
richard potter: Hello, are you in need of hacking services? Then contact CYBERSPACEINTELLIGENCE@GMAIL.COM, he is the best hacker. He helped me and my friends with some issues we had. If you need to *hack into...

Soldier Messed with Lady Officer, Taken to Court
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Former Central Bank governor now disruptive economist
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Amnesty warns of crimes against humanity in Philippines
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Sport Scoreboard 1, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Sport Scoreboard 2, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Withney anderson: A private investigator can find out fast because they have GPS tracking devices to track your spouses location.They can get phone records such as deleted text messages. They can monitor their...

RECENT COMMENTS
I’m thinking of leaving my husband
kate Morgan: Hello friends, if you need help with these: a) School grades changing b) SQL DB penetration, c) Driver’s License retrieval d) Penetration testing, e) Emails f) Location detecting, g) Software...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
richard potter: Hello, are you in need of hacking services? Then contact CYBERSPACEINTELLIGENCE@GMAIL.COM, he is the best hacker. He helped me and my friends with some issues we had. If you need to *hack into...

Soldier Messed with Lady Officer, Taken to Court
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Former Central Bank governor now disruptive economist
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Amnesty warns of crimes against humanity in Philippines
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Sport Scoreboard 1, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Sport Scoreboard 2, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Withney anderson: A private investigator can find out fast because they have GPS tracking devices to track your spouses location.They can get phone records such as deleted text messages. They can monitor their...