Three male students recognized for BTC/Mystic Marlin Award

Nassau Guardian - Friday, February 17, 2017

Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) again recognized the accomplishments of students at Doris Johnson Senior High School. This month, all boys with athletic aspirations were recognized. The students, Ashton McDonald, Edward Munroe and Eleazor Goodman from the tenth, eleventh and twelfth...read more

