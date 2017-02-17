Resident stops Belvins selling alcohol

Royal Gazette - Friday, February 17, 2017

A Glebe Road resident has branded the decision of the Liquor Licensing Authority preventing the Belvins Variety store on his road from selling alcohol as a victory for the little man. Rodney Smith provided the LLA with five binders of documents and photographs as well as three videos...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
LLA criticised for Belvins ban

Resident angry at stores liquor licence

Belvins liquor licence quashed

Let's relax liquor laws

Belvin#146s Variety in Flatts robbed

Tigermarts apply for liquor licences

Belvin's Variety Flatts lose liquor licence application



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Truly dedicated to riding

He wanted to be a fireman, but fate intervened

Early days yet, but the signs are there

I will rebound – Shane Ellis

Jacobs undermines ICC Americas to hand Scorpions win

Pride dominate Marooners to score massive win

Marl Road hunt quick double

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, February 3, 2017

Leverock signs for Ilkeston

Franklin bids to retain title

Bermuda youngsters have amazing qualities

Wells hits century of goals

Passionate team reverse Ocean View fortunes

Crunch time for title chasers

POLITICS more
Immigration and the ‘keep calm’

Negritude and growth — Part 1

Simmons to work with Afghanistan

PHOTO: Toeing the line?

Caymanas Track Limited divestment announcement coming soon

St Lucia cuts consumption tax from 15% to 12.5%

Adventist elder detained for alleged child sex abuse

BUSINESS more
Plipdeco grilled on security

Franklin bids to retain title

Validus profit plunges on catastrophe losses

Businesses urged to reap AC benefits

Aces founding chairman Cox dies at 84

CEO US reinsurance tax fears premature

Gourmet popcorn store opens second outlet

TECH more
Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

CRIME more
More guns wont solve crime

Louvre 'terror attack': Soldier fires at man who 'shouted Allahu Akbar' as he attempted assault with machete - latest from Paris

Snapchat's $3 billion IPO

Immigration and the ‘keep calm’

Negritude and growth — Part 1

Police, army probe alleged rape of 15-year-old by soldiers

President says US troops ready to stop ‘bad hombres’ in Mexico

RELATED STORIES
LLA criticised for Belvins ban

Resident angry at stores liquor licence

Belvins liquor licence quashed

Let's relax liquor laws

Belvin#146s Variety in Flatts robbed

Tigermarts apply for liquor licences

Belvin's Variety Flatts lose liquor licence application

RECENT COMMENTS
I’m thinking of leaving my husband
kate Morgan: Hello friends, if you need help with these: a) School grades changing b) SQL DB penetration, c) Driver’s License retrieval d) Penetration testing, e) Emails f) Location detecting, g) Software...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
richard potter: Hello, are you in need of hacking services? Then contact CYBERSPACEINTELLIGENCE@GMAIL.COM, he is the best hacker. He helped me and my friends with some issues we had. If you need to *hack into...

Soldier Messed with Lady Officer, Taken to Court
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Former Central Bank governor now disruptive economist
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Amnesty warns of crimes against humanity in Philippines
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Sport Scoreboard 1, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Sport Scoreboard 2, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Withney anderson: A private investigator can find out fast because they have GPS tracking devices to track your spouses location.They can get phone records such as deleted text messages. They can monitor their...

RECENT COMMENTS
I’m thinking of leaving my husband
kate Morgan: Hello friends, if you need help with these: a) School grades changing b) SQL DB penetration, c) Driver’s License retrieval d) Penetration testing, e) Emails f) Location detecting, g) Software...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
richard potter: Hello, are you in need of hacking services? Then contact CYBERSPACEINTELLIGENCE@GMAIL.COM, he is the best hacker. He helped me and my friends with some issues we had. If you need to *hack into...

Soldier Messed with Lady Officer, Taken to Court
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Former Central Bank governor now disruptive economist
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Amnesty warns of crimes against humanity in Philippines
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Sport Scoreboard 1, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Sport Scoreboard 2, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Withney anderson: A private investigator can find out fast because they have GPS tracking devices to track your spouses location.They can get phone records such as deleted text messages. They can monitor their...