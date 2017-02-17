Of diplomats and passports

Antigua Observer - Friday, February 17, 2017

It seems that somehow the issue of passports is always in the news. Usually, it is about CIP passports, the selling of the document to people with enough money to purchase the document. Recently, however, passport stories have been appearing more frequently, even before the 60 Minutes show, a...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Prince to be celebrated at Paisley Park one year after death

At some point, we have to work together

Ferry in limbo

Arthur Nibbs rejects claims that CIP is illegal

Liat assists Dominica

PM: 150 citizenships granted through ‘aggressive’ CIP promo

Clock has not started ticking on 500 homes, says chief of staff



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Stylo G promotes Yu Zimmi

Inspired by Bob Marley

Seani B joins forces with Polydor

Prepare to experience a Country Wedding

Caribbean Cup, Gold Cup the focus, reminds Whitmore

Lawrence to fight in Guyana on Carnival Sunday

Cops to target drunk drivers after fetes

SPORTS more
Usain Bolt All-Stars team to face England in ‘revolutionary’ meet

FA approves match commissioners

Hurricanes respond strongly to Red Forces 226/9

VFFOTT to host football forum and lime

Waterpolo Cup at National Aquatic Centre

Lawrence to fight in Guyana on Carnival Sunday

Defence Force to hold memorial service for its former athletes

POLITICS more
Padarath: Hold parents responsible for childrens indiscipline

Young: FATCA is still law

Sinanan tells Licensing Authority to clean up its act

Less cops in court

Reports: Abe to propose major job-creating plan to Trump

Kiwanis Club of Constant Spring fetes centenarian

'No, no, no' - Montague rejects draconian crime-fighting measures

BUSINESS more
Inspired by Bob Marley

Take advantage of EPA

Mercedes-Benz luxury cars fuel fat profits at Daimler

Reports: Abe to propose major job-creating plan to Trump

Puerto Rico defaults on multimillion-dollar debt amid crisis

Banking tycoon Safra's assets frozen

American Airlines inaugurates office in Havana

TECH more
Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

CRIME more
Seani B joins forces with Polydor

Take advantage of EPA

Bartica massacre….Two get death sentence, one acquitted

JJSE Social Exchange proposed, requires consensus definition of social enterprise

'No, no, no' - Montague rejects draconian crime-fighting measures

Details of public-private partnership for new Road Traffic Dept. HQ revealed

Governor: Important That House Is Able To Meet

RELATED STORIES
Prince to be celebrated at Paisley Park one year after death

At some point, we have to work together

Ferry in limbo

Arthur Nibbs rejects claims that CIP is illegal

Liat assists Dominica

PM: 150 citizenships granted through ‘aggressive’ CIP promo

Clock has not started ticking on 500 homes, says chief of staff

RECENT COMMENTS
I’m thinking of leaving my husband
kate Morgan: Hello friends, if you need help with these: a) School grades changing b) SQL DB penetration, c) Driver’s License retrieval d) Penetration testing, e) Emails f) Location detecting, g) Software...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
richard potter: Hello, are you in need of hacking services? Then contact CYBERSPACEINTELLIGENCE@GMAIL.COM, he is the best hacker. He helped me and my friends with some issues we had. If you need to *hack into...

Soldier Messed with Lady Officer, Taken to Court
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Former Central Bank governor now disruptive economist
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Amnesty warns of crimes against humanity in Philippines
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Sport Scoreboard 1, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Sport Scoreboard 2, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Withney anderson: A private investigator can find out fast because they have GPS tracking devices to track your spouses location.They can get phone records such as deleted text messages. They can monitor their...

RECENT COMMENTS
I’m thinking of leaving my husband
kate Morgan: Hello friends, if you need help with these: a) School grades changing b) SQL DB penetration, c) Driver’s License retrieval d) Penetration testing, e) Emails f) Location detecting, g) Software...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
richard potter: Hello, are you in need of hacking services? Then contact CYBERSPACEINTELLIGENCE@GMAIL.COM, he is the best hacker. He helped me and my friends with some issues we had. If you need to *hack into...

Soldier Messed with Lady Officer, Taken to Court
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Former Central Bank governor now disruptive economist
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Amnesty warns of crimes against humanity in Philippines
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Sport Scoreboard 1, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Sport Scoreboard 2, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Withney anderson: A private investigator can find out fast because they have GPS tracking devices to track your spouses location.They can get phone records such as deleted text messages. They can monitor their...