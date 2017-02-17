Maggi Farmers' Market offers wide variety

Jamaica Gleaner - Friday, February 17, 2017

'Carry me ackee go a Linstead Market' - well, not quite!It was indeed a jolly atmosphere, and ackee was among the long list of vegetables, fresh fruits, ground provisions and products that were on sale at the Maggi Famers' Market held recently along...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Fun and exciting activities for Maggi Farmers' Market

Maggi mobile road show hits Linstead

Maggi Mobile Kitchen on Wheels

Maggi brings Farmers' Market to New Kingston

Get fresh produce at Maggi Farmers' Market today

Farmers' market comes to New Kgn tomorrow

Linstead Market dishes it 'a yard and abroad'!



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
US test for Boyz

Kiwanis Club of Constant Spring fetes centenarian

Holness dreams of a future with the Reggae Boyz

US-based players weigh in on today’s friendly match

Hurting Watson to provide guidance for young players

WHAT THEY SAY - LEO MILLER Racehorse jockey

Reggae Boyz brace for American backlash

SPORTS more
Sports Briefs

Cameroon in African Cup of Nations final

Youngster-Goldsmith meet attracts more than 60 teams

Simmons to work with Afghanistan

Denbigh, Gaynstead collect major trophies at ISSA netball awards

Now or never for Conclusion

Massive win for B'dos Pride

POLITICS more
Reports: Abe to propose major job-creating plan to Trump

Kiwanis Club of Constant Spring fetes centenarian

'No, no, no' - Montague rejects draconian crime-fighting measures

Holness dreams of a future with the Reggae Boyz

US-based players weigh in on today’s friendly match

Hurting Watson to provide guidance for young players

WHAT THEY SAY - LEO MILLER Racehorse jockey

BUSINESS more
Mercedes-Benz luxury cars fuel fat profits at Daimler

Reports: Abe to propose major job-creating plan to Trump

Puerto Rico defaults on multimillion-dollar debt amid crisis

Banking tycoon Safra's assets frozen

American Airlines inaugurates office in Havana

Brexit plan seeks close EU ties, but details still short

Thompson & McGregor | Trumponomics and its impact on capital markets

TECH more
Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

CRIME more
JJSE Social Exchange proposed, requires consensus definition of social enterprise

'No, no, no' - Montague rejects draconian crime-fighting measures

Details of public-private partnership for new Road Traffic Dept. HQ revealed

Governor: Important That House Is Able To Meet

Finch Sentences Man in Cocaine Possession Case

Man Sentenced for Bulk Cash Smuggling

Alaska rejects marijuana consumption at point of purchase

RELATED STORIES
Fun and exciting activities for Maggi Farmers' Market

Maggi mobile road show hits Linstead

Maggi Mobile Kitchen on Wheels

Maggi brings Farmers' Market to New Kingston

Get fresh produce at Maggi Farmers' Market today

Farmers' market comes to New Kgn tomorrow

Linstead Market dishes it 'a yard and abroad'!

RECENT COMMENTS
I’m thinking of leaving my husband
kate Morgan: Hello friends, if you need help with these: a) School grades changing b) SQL DB penetration, c) Driver’s License retrieval d) Penetration testing, e) Emails f) Location detecting, g) Software...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
richard potter: Hello, are you in need of hacking services? Then contact CYBERSPACEINTELLIGENCE@GMAIL.COM, he is the best hacker. He helped me and my friends with some issues we had. If you need to *hack into...

Soldier Messed with Lady Officer, Taken to Court
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Former Central Bank governor now disruptive economist
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Amnesty warns of crimes against humanity in Philippines
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Sport Scoreboard 1, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Sport Scoreboard 2, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Withney anderson: A private investigator can find out fast because they have GPS tracking devices to track your spouses location.They can get phone records such as deleted text messages. They can monitor their...

RECENT COMMENTS
I’m thinking of leaving my husband
kate Morgan: Hello friends, if you need help with these: a) School grades changing b) SQL DB penetration, c) Driver’s License retrieval d) Penetration testing, e) Emails f) Location detecting, g) Software...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
richard potter: Hello, are you in need of hacking services? Then contact CYBERSPACEINTELLIGENCE@GMAIL.COM, he is the best hacker. He helped me and my friends with some issues we had. If you need to *hack into...

Soldier Messed with Lady Officer, Taken to Court
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Former Central Bank governor now disruptive economist
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Amnesty warns of crimes against humanity in Philippines
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Sport Scoreboard 1, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Sport Scoreboard 2, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Withney anderson: A private investigator can find out fast because they have GPS tracking devices to track your spouses location.They can get phone records such as deleted text messages. They can monitor their...