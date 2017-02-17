Regional Super50 …Jagaurs, CCC clash in return match, Shiv 10 away from Regional record

Kaieteur News - Friday, February 17, 2017

By Sean Devers in Barbados in association with Bounty Supermarket, Vnet Communications, Life Time Reality & Mingâs Products & Services. When the bell rings at 13:30hrs today at Kensington Oval the Guyana Jagaurs knows CCC Marooners are expected to trade punches with the nine-time...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Jaguars third in Zone ‘B’ at the halfway stage

Promoting Reifer was Shiv’s idea says Johnson

Regional Super50…Jaguars aim for another win today

Regional Super50 …Reifer, Chandrika fires Jaguars to first win

Regional Super50…Wounded Jaguars need to show fight

Preview Regional Super50 Jaguars, Scorpions clash today Both teams look to rebound from first round defeats

Regional Super50…Kraigg Braithwaite maiden ton power Pride to victory



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
All that Jazz

Former Windies coach to work with Afghanistan

A Reward for Rebecca after Miss Universe Appearance

Six Musicians Selected For America’s Cup Band

Your choice of entertainment events

Colton T & Asa among acts for International Artiste Night

Narragansett Release ‘Bermuda Style’ Beer

SPORTS more
Campbell: Strong passion is evident in T&T

Super League is about clubs and communities

‘Squaw’ to overcome adversity

Police, Club Sando and Rangers seek Pro Bowl booster tonight

T&T dominate Grenada fishing tourney

Costa Rica beaten in U-20 warm-up

Let the ‘Tiger’ continue to roar

POLITICS more
Super League is about clubs and communities

‘Squaw’ to overcome adversity

Worrell willing to lend a hand

AFC’s $43.4M debt…No favours will be granted to donors from Govt level – Gaskin

Stalemate over Commissioner of Information…Ramson only saw 16 applications since July 2013

10 applications for Chancellor’s post

Kareem Musa: G.O.B. Has No Excuse for Re-Registration

BUSINESS more
Police, Club Sando and Rangers seek Pro Bowl booster tonight

Let the ‘Tiger’ continue to roar

Super figures for Benn, Nurse

Former Windies coach to work with Afghanistan

‘Hidden Gems Of Bermuda’ Mobile App Launches

Firms team up to offer Bermuda cultural app

Butterfield shares drop 1

TECH more
Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

CRIME more
‘Squaw’ to overcome adversity

Police, Club Sando and Rangers seek Pro Bowl booster tonight

Motorists warned of hole in road

UPDATE: Man hit by car succumbs to injuries

Barbados going with King, Lewis

Man admits to killing teen

Teen critical after shooting

RELATED STORIES
Jaguars third in Zone ‘B’ at the halfway stage

Promoting Reifer was Shiv’s idea says Johnson

Regional Super50…Jaguars aim for another win today

Regional Super50 …Reifer, Chandrika fires Jaguars to first win

Regional Super50…Wounded Jaguars need to show fight

Preview Regional Super50 Jaguars, Scorpions clash today Both teams look to rebound from first round defeats

Regional Super50…Kraigg Braithwaite maiden ton power Pride to victory

RECENT COMMENTS
I’m thinking of leaving my husband
kate Morgan: Hello friends, if you need help with these: a) School grades changing b) SQL DB penetration, c) Driver’s License retrieval d) Penetration testing, e) Emails f) Location detecting, g) Software...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
richard potter: Hello, are you in need of hacking services? Then contact CYBERSPACEINTELLIGENCE@GMAIL.COM, he is the best hacker. He helped me and my friends with some issues we had. If you need to *hack into...

Soldier Messed with Lady Officer, Taken to Court
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Former Central Bank governor now disruptive economist
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Amnesty warns of crimes against humanity in Philippines
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Sport Scoreboard 1, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Sport Scoreboard 2, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Withney anderson: A private investigator can find out fast because they have GPS tracking devices to track your spouses location.They can get phone records such as deleted text messages. They can monitor their...

RECENT COMMENTS
I’m thinking of leaving my husband
kate Morgan: Hello friends, if you need help with these: a) School grades changing b) SQL DB penetration, c) Driver’s License retrieval d) Penetration testing, e) Emails f) Location detecting, g) Software...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
richard potter: Hello, are you in need of hacking services? Then contact CYBERSPACEINTELLIGENCE@GMAIL.COM, he is the best hacker. He helped me and my friends with some issues we had. If you need to *hack into...

Soldier Messed with Lady Officer, Taken to Court
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Former Central Bank governor now disruptive economist
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Amnesty warns of crimes against humanity in Philippines
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Sport Scoreboard 1, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Sport Scoreboard 2, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Withney anderson: A private investigator can find out fast because they have GPS tracking devices to track your spouses location.They can get phone records such as deleted text messages. They can monitor their...