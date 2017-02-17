Who is Milo Yiannopoulos? The ultra-conservative provocateur, Breitbart News editor and Donald Trump admirer

Telegraph UK - Friday, February 17, 2017

Who is Milo Yiannopoulos? The ultra-conservative provocateur, Breitbart News editor and Donald Trump admirer ALL SECTIONS More Who is Milo Yiannopoulos? The ultra-conservative provocateur, Breitbart News editor and Donald Trump admirer Milo Yiannopoulos speaks on campus in the Mathematics...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Angelina Jolie slams Donald Trump's travel ban, calls for 'compassionate America'

Donald Trump warns Israel that new settlements ‘may not help’ achieve Middle East peace: Friday morning briefing

JK Rowling battles Donald Trump supporters who threaten to burn her Harry Potter books

Donald Trump and Arnold Schwarzenegger in Prayer Breakfast showdown after ratings jibe

Donald Trump's longtime doctor reveals the 'secret' behind the President's hair

Milo Yiannopoulos evacuated from Berkeley as Donald Trump threatens to cut funding amid raging protests

Donald Trump supporter Milo Yiannopoulos barred from speaking at former school after government intervened



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Former Windies coach to work with Afghanistan

A Reward for Rebecca after Miss Universe Appearance

Six Musicians Selected For America’s Cup Band

Your choice of entertainment events

Colton T & Asa among acts for International Artiste Night

Narragansett Release ‘Bermuda Style’ Beer

Video: Shiona Turini Visits With Luxury Retailer

SPORTS more
Former Windies coach to work with Afghanistan

King’s Park Versus Yabra in First Ever Rugby Sevens Game

Smart Belize Hurricanes Find New Shelter, Hope for Winning Ways

Ilkeston FC Signs Bermudian Dante Leverock

Bermudian Gets Spot On USA Youth AC Team

Wells Scores 100th Goal In English Football

Dage Minors Named ‘Track Athlete Of Week’

POLITICS more
Kareem Musa: G.O.B. Has No Excuse for Re-Registration

Caribbean Investment Holdings Will Challenge New Anti-Arbitration Laws

Stuart: Barbados’ tourism product under review

Six Musicians Selected For America’s Cup Band

80 Minute Video: Craig Mayor On Airport At PAC

Governor: Important That House Is Able To Meet

UK Release Document Outlining Plans For Brexit

BUSINESS more
Former Windies coach to work with Afghanistan

‘Hidden Gems Of Bermuda’ Mobile App Launches

Firms team up to offer Bermuda cultural app

Butterfield shares drop 1

AGD urges civil servants: ensure pension documents are updated

Upward tax collections trend continued in December

Video: America’s Cup Business Opportunities

TECH more
Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

CRIME more
US congress scraps Obama rules on on background checks for gun ownership

Heavy Fine for Weed Find on Partridge Street

Aggravated Assault on Cops or Police Brutality on Youth Following Weed Drop?

Sinaloa Cartel General, Operating in Southern Mexico and Northern Belize, is Arrested

Police Address What Happened to Latest Shooting Victim

Police and Residents of Conch Shell Bay Hope to Solve Deadly Feud

Taxi operator sentenced to 25 years in prison for abducting, raping teen

RELATED STORIES
Angelina Jolie slams Donald Trump's travel ban, calls for 'compassionate America'

Donald Trump warns Israel that new settlements ‘may not help’ achieve Middle East peace: Friday morning briefing

JK Rowling battles Donald Trump supporters who threaten to burn her Harry Potter books

Donald Trump and Arnold Schwarzenegger in Prayer Breakfast showdown after ratings jibe

Donald Trump's longtime doctor reveals the 'secret' behind the President's hair

Milo Yiannopoulos evacuated from Berkeley as Donald Trump threatens to cut funding amid raging protests

Donald Trump supporter Milo Yiannopoulos barred from speaking at former school after government intervened

RECENT COMMENTS
I’m thinking of leaving my husband
kate Morgan: Hello friends, if you need help with these: a) School grades changing b) SQL DB penetration, c) Driver’s License retrieval d) Penetration testing, e) Emails f) Location detecting, g) Software...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
richard potter: Hello, are you in need of hacking services? Then contact CYBERSPACEINTELLIGENCE@GMAIL.COM, he is the best hacker. He helped me and my friends with some issues we had. If you need to *hack into...

Soldier Messed with Lady Officer, Taken to Court
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Former Central Bank governor now disruptive economist
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Amnesty warns of crimes against humanity in Philippines
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Sport Scoreboard 1, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Sport Scoreboard 2, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Withney anderson: A private investigator can find out fast because they have GPS tracking devices to track your spouses location.They can get phone records such as deleted text messages. They can monitor their...

RECENT COMMENTS
I’m thinking of leaving my husband
kate Morgan: Hello friends, if you need help with these: a) School grades changing b) SQL DB penetration, c) Driver’s License retrieval d) Penetration testing, e) Emails f) Location detecting, g) Software...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
richard potter: Hello, are you in need of hacking services? Then contact CYBERSPACEINTELLIGENCE@GMAIL.COM, he is the best hacker. He helped me and my friends with some issues we had. If you need to *hack into...

Soldier Messed with Lady Officer, Taken to Court
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Former Central Bank governor now disruptive economist
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Amnesty warns of crimes against humanity in Philippines
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Sport Scoreboard 1, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Sport Scoreboard 2, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Withney anderson: A private investigator can find out fast because they have GPS tracking devices to track your spouses location.They can get phone records such as deleted text messages. They can monitor their...