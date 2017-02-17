US Justice Department sues to stop Haitians preparing tax returns

Antigua Observer - Thursday, February 17, 2017

FORT LAUDERDALE, Feb. 2, CMCâThe United States Department of Justice (DOJ) says it has filed a lawsuit in a federal court here to bar a Lauderhill, Florida tax return preparation business and several Haitian corporate officers from preparing false tax returns for their customers.read more

