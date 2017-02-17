Critic of airport plan to speak to PAC

Royal Gazette - Wednesday, February 17, 2017

Chartered accountant Craig Mayor will give a presentation about the airport redevelopment to the Public Accounts Committee tomorrow. Mr Mayor, who has heavily criticised the Bermuda Government for its proposals over LF Wade International Airport, has been invited to speak about the financial...read more

