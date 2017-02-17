Leadership of integrity commission to be determined

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, February 17, 2017

The leadership structure of the new Integrity Commission is still to be decided, despite the House of Representatives yesterday passing the long-awaited Integrity Commission Act to establish a single anti-corruption body to investigate and...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Parliament rushes through Anti-Corruption Bill after CPI fall

House passes Integrity Commission Act 

Anti-corruption agency should be independent - Christie

Key police units to support single anti-corruption body

Lawmakers to be kept busy this year

NIA wants speedy passage of integrity law

Golding: Legislation for single anti-corruption agency next year



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
City To Host ‘My City Heart ‘Instagram Contest

’29 Keys To Unlocking Your Faith At Work & Win’

Free Museum Entry For Residents In February

Berlin film festival to reflect “daily apocalypse”

Spain’s Almodovar to head Cannes Film Festival jury

Modern-day Vikings celebrate 'Up Helly Aa Viking' fire festival in Shetlands

Dennis Brown: Songwriter, singer, showman

SPORTS more
Russell gets one year ban

Freisenbruch-Meyer Continental League Results

Goalkeeper Dale Eve ‘Stars’ In Ilkeston Game

Sports Ministry officials ‘vindictive’—Thompson

John Hughes and Willikies win to command Second Division zones

Campbell named assistant coach of men’s side

Russell Banned

POLITICS more
Landmark conviction - Gang member sentenced to 10 years in prison

Freedom of Information Bill set to pass today

Still no date for NHI rollout

Gray: Minnis has overseen the destruction of the FNM

Minnis: Halkitis’ VAT explanation a disservice

Roberts: Pintard unfit for office

Worries over election prep

BUSINESS more
Main Event Entertainment Group IPO oversubscribed by $553M

90-120 doctors could shoulder NHI, says Clarke

Still no date for NHI rollout

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 31 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 31 2017

RenRe Report Q4 2016 Net Income Of $69.4M

Column: ‘Our Advantages Worth Underscoring’

TECH more
Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

DEAR BELLA: My ex-boyfriend will not leave me alone

From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

Error and apology

CRIME more
Seventh 'Ski-Mask' gang member killed

Peter Abrahams' death being treated as murder

Landmark conviction - Gang member sentenced to 10 years in prison

Foreign Minister calls for Latin American unity to fight crime

DPP supports suggestion to allow victims a say during sentencing phase

Funds taken from elderly US citizen forfeited to government

Man sentenced for attacking ER doctor

RELATED STORIES
Parliament rushes through Anti-Corruption Bill after CPI fall

House passes Integrity Commission Act 

Anti-corruption agency should be independent - Christie

Key police units to support single anti-corruption body

Lawmakers to be kept busy this year

NIA wants speedy passage of integrity law

Golding: Legislation for single anti-corruption agency next year

RECENT COMMENTS
Former Central Bank governor now disruptive economist
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Amnesty warns of crimes against humanity in Philippines
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Sport Scoreboard 1, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Sport Scoreboard 2, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Withney anderson: A private investigator can find out fast because they have GPS tracking devices to track your spouses location.They can get phone records such as deleted text messages. They can monitor their...

Freundel a ‘model’ leader
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types of mobile hacks, get unrestricted and unnoticeable...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Weather Forecast For Thursday January 12
GOLDEN GROUP: Hi. We are a group of hackers called Golden Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

RECENT COMMENTS
Former Central Bank governor now disruptive economist
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Amnesty warns of crimes against humanity in Philippines
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Sport Scoreboard 1, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Sport Scoreboard 2, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Withney anderson: A private investigator can find out fast because they have GPS tracking devices to track your spouses location.They can get phone records such as deleted text messages. They can monitor their...

Freundel a ‘model’ leader
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types of mobile hacks, get unrestricted and unnoticeable...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Weather Forecast For Thursday January 12
GOLDEN GROUP: Hi. We are a group of hackers called Golden Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...