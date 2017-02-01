Mystery over Chinese tycoon Xiao Jianhua's disappearance from Hong Kong

Telegraph UK - Wednesday, February 17, 2017

1 February 2017 6:53am Mystery surrounds the whereabouts of a Chinese-born Canadian billionaire reportedly taken away from his Hong Kong hotel by mainland police, in a case that could rekindle concerns about overreach by Chinese law enforcement in the city. Chinese police officers escorted Xiao...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Israel government approves 3,000 new settler homes in West Bank 

NHS should charge health tourists 'upfront' instead of chaotic debt chase

'Independence is impossible', says Chinese-backed leader of Hong Kong in farewell address 

Hong Kong tycoon announces split from girlfriend in full-page newspaper adverts

Hong Kong court disqualifies two pro-independence lawmakers from taking office

Rising China risk tarnishes Hong Kong business hub lustre

Alibaba boss in bid for Hong Kong newspaper: Bloomberg



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Sir Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart star in National Theatre's 'No Man's Land'

Half off Valentine's Day

Nocturnal Animals | A violent thriller

Hidden Figures | Academy Awards Best Picture nominee

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter | Unfinished business

Dennis Brown:Songwriter, singer, showman

Reggae Month stronger - Organisers believe more corporate - support required

SPORTS more
Juggling music & football

Seecharan, George lash hundreds in SSCL wins

Thompson hits out at new elite athlete process

Champs East crush Tobago in Shell U-15 cricket

Police win Courts netball thriller

Youths begin Olympic journey in Marabella

YTC win TT Marathon schools category

POLITICS more
Regrello: Gandhi changed the world without firing a gun

Jennifer: No pensions for Senators

Mahabir: Amend MPs pension plan to include senators

PM holds national conversations

Dillon: 130 Trinis in terrorism overseas

Regional banking body supports Fatca

‘Fatca not going away’

BUSINESS more
Juggling music & football

Improved postal code coming

Fitch upgrades TCL

Regional banking body supports Fatca

Unilever suffers $1.30 loss

‘Fatca not going away’

Bayley’s students most outstanding

TECH more
From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

CRIME more
Police win Courts netball thriller

Regrello: Gandhi changed the world without firing a gun

Citizens must play role in crime-fighting

Children of murdered US citizen arrive in country

Lover strangled in jealous rage

Corentyne labourer stabbed in bar fight

Three charged following theft from Jumbo Jet

RELATED STORIES
Israel government approves 3,000 new settler homes in West Bank 

NHS should charge health tourists 'upfront' instead of chaotic debt chase

'Independence is impossible', says Chinese-backed leader of Hong Kong in farewell address 

Hong Kong tycoon announces split from girlfriend in full-page newspaper adverts

Hong Kong court disqualifies two pro-independence lawmakers from taking office

Rising China risk tarnishes Hong Kong business hub lustre

Alibaba boss in bid for Hong Kong newspaper: Bloomberg

RECENT COMMENTS
Former Central Bank governor now disruptive economist
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Amnesty warns of crimes against humanity in Philippines
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Sport Scoreboard 1, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Sport Scoreboard 2, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Withney anderson: A private investigator can find out fast because they have GPS tracking devices to track your spouses location.They can get phone records such as deleted text messages. They can monitor their...

Freundel a ‘model’ leader
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types of mobile hacks, get unrestricted and unnoticeable...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Weather Forecast For Thursday January 12
GOLDEN GROUP: Hi. We are a group of hackers called Golden Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

RECENT COMMENTS
Former Central Bank governor now disruptive economist
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Amnesty warns of crimes against humanity in Philippines
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Sport Scoreboard 1, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Sport Scoreboard 2, January 30, 2017
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Withney anderson: A private investigator can find out fast because they have GPS tracking devices to track your spouses location.They can get phone records such as deleted text messages. They can monitor their...

Freundel a ‘model’ leader
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types of mobile hacks, get unrestricted and unnoticeable...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Weather Forecast For Thursday January 12
GOLDEN GROUP: Hi. We are a group of hackers called Golden Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...