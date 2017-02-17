Retail Sales Increase 4.9% In November 2016

Bernews - Wednesday, February 17, 2017

Retail sales in November 2016 increased 4.9% above the $91.9 million recorded in November 2015 â and when adjusting for the annual retail sales rate...read more

