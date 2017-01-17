Congresswoman warns Trump’s immigration ban may extend to the Caribbean

Dominica News Online - Monday, January 17, 2017

Caribbean American Congresswoman Yvette D Clarke has warned that US President Donald Trumpâs executive order barring entry to the US for the predominantly Muslims nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen may extend to the Caribbean. âI...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Congresswoman warns Trump's immigration ban may extend to the Caribbean

Donald Trump's travel ban: Boris Johnson lobbies president - as it happened on Sunday January 29

'This is not about religion - this is about terror and keeping our country safe' - Donald Trump defends executive order and attacks the...

Everything you need to know about Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban' 

Theresa May criticises Donald Trump's ban on refugees amid global fury and protests

Trump vows 'new vetting' to weed out Islamic radicals

Caribbean American congresswoman joins colleagues in urging Trump to remove White nationalist sympathizer from White House team



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Bolt returns gold medal

Suspected drowning at St Thomas' Reggae Falls

Police fatally shoot man in Portland

State minister lauds Carib Cement for DCS greenhouse initiative

Andre Russell to know fate tomorrow

Grenada cracks down on breeding of dangerous dogs

Two men shot dead in Granville, St James

SPORTS more
Video/Results: Ferry Reach Mountain Bike Race

Zadyn Smith Named CPAD “Member Of Month”

Bolt returns gold medal

Andre Russell to know fate tomorrow

Grenada cracks down on breeding of dangerous dogs

Two men shot dead in Granville, St James

Hugo Chavez returns to life in TV show criticized by allies

POLITICS more
YEARENDER-2016-A year of highs and lows for the Caribbean

St Vincent lawmakers pay tribute to 3 nationals killed in Barbados crash

BTA CEO Kevin Dallas On Need For New Airport

Bolt returns gold medal

UPDATE: Quebec mosque shooting suspect called police to surrender

Energy ministry encourages amicable resolution in petrol trade impasse

UN chief commends African countries for accepting refugees

BUSINESS more
De Ole Dawg – Part 3:2017-Healing the land, 3 – the D factor – DfID’s diagnosis

DBF Hosts Private Sector Forum 2017

AXIS Capital Launches Office In Miami, Florida

Daniel Woods Given Kitson Group Scholarship

Chubb Building Recertifies LEED Gold

Chubb building earns LEED recertification

NAD counts down to 10th anniversary as LPIA operator

TECH more
From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

CRIME more
St Vincent lawmakers pay tribute to 3 nationals killed in Barbados crash

Bolt returns gold medal

UPDATE: Quebec mosque shooting suspect called police to surrender

Energy ministry encourages amicable resolution in petrol trade impasse

UN chief commends African countries for accepting refugees

Suspected drowning at St Thomas' Reggae Falls

Police fatally shoot man in Portland

RELATED STORIES
Congresswoman warns Trump's immigration ban may extend to the Caribbean

Donald Trump's travel ban: Boris Johnson lobbies president - as it happened on Sunday January 29

'This is not about religion - this is about terror and keeping our country safe' - Donald Trump defends executive order and attacks the...

Everything you need to know about Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban' 

Theresa May criticises Donald Trump's ban on refugees amid global fury and protests

Trump vows 'new vetting' to weed out Islamic radicals

Caribbean American congresswoman joins colleagues in urging Trump to remove White nationalist sympathizer from White House team

RECENT COMMENTS
Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Withney anderson: A private investigator can find out fast because they have GPS tracking devices to track your spouses location.They can get phone records such as deleted text messages. They can monitor their...

Freundel a ‘model’ leader
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types of mobile hacks, get unrestricted and unnoticeable...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Weather Forecast For Thursday January 12
GOLDEN GROUP: Hi. We are a group of hackers called Golden Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

Creditors Sue to Push Tibbar into Chapter 7
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Withney anderson: A private investigator can find out fast because they have GPS tracking devices to track your spouses location.They can get phone records such as deleted text messages. They can monitor their...

Freundel a ‘model’ leader
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types of mobile hacks, get unrestricted and unnoticeable...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Weather Forecast For Thursday January 12
GOLDEN GROUP: Hi. We are a group of hackers called Golden Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

Creditors Sue to Push Tibbar into Chapter 7
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...