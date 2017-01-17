Port Mourant Family Fun day and Gymkhana…Banks DIH Limited, Nand Persaud, Benjamin Sports and Republic Bank on board

Kaieteur News - Monday, January 17, 2017

As action day draws nearer a hoard of sponsors led by Beverage Giants Banks DIH Limited, Nand Persaud Group of Companies through its Karibee Rice Brand, Republic Bank Guyana Limited and Benjamin Sports of Fyrish Corentyne, Berbice among others have quickly jumped on board for the staging the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Port Mourant Family Fun day and Gymkhana…

Horse racing dates allocated to most race clubs for 2017

Entries for GSCL Inc Republic Cup 4 close on February 2

Fire damages Republic Park home

Banks DIH vows 100 percent support to Mash 2017

GRA to vigorously contest tax case with Banks DIH

Jammers sink Black Sharks in opening encounter of Anamayah Memorial Basketball



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Sprinter goes with Jamaican tongue

Patois? Script prablem, man!

Reggae Youths hold Granville in Western Confed Super League

Reifer fifty helps Jaguars break losing slide

Portmore outclass Arnett 3-1 at Prison Oval

Orchids in full bloom

Veteran Chanderpaul set for Lancashire return

SPORTS more
GCB host AGM minus Elections

GFF prepares members for first national youth academy programme

Limacol Round Robin / KO Football Competition…Reigning champ Milerock ensure Linden maintain perfect record

Photos: First Annual Bermuda Motorsports Expo

PHOTO: STETHS gym gift

STETHS gym gift

May distances herself from Trump’s decision

POLITICS more
GCB host AGM minus Elections

PLP: ‘Documents Missing Critical Financial Info’

PLP: ‘Documents Missing Critical Financial Info’

May distances herself from Trump’s decision

Manchester Parish Library honours Ivan Green for 45 years of service

This day in History - January 30

Appleton assures residents that all will be well

BUSINESS more
PHOTO: STETHS gym gift

STETHS gym gift

May distances herself from Trump’s decision

Manchester Parish Library honours Ivan Green for 45 years of service

This day in History - January 30

Appleton assures residents that all will be well

Brownie’s 100th Birthday

TECH more
From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

CRIME more
Police Confirm: Shooting Victim Has Died

For your diary

THE RAKE MASTER SAYS... Green card and border wall payment

PHOTO: STETHS gym gift

STETHS gym gift

May distances herself from Trump’s decision

Manchester Parish Library honours Ivan Green for 45 years of service

RELATED STORIES
Port Mourant Family Fun day and Gymkhana…

Horse racing dates allocated to most race clubs for 2017

Entries for GSCL Inc Republic Cup 4 close on February 2

Fire damages Republic Park home

Banks DIH vows 100 percent support to Mash 2017

GRA to vigorously contest tax case with Banks DIH

Jammers sink Black Sharks in opening encounter of Anamayah Memorial Basketball

RECENT COMMENTS
Freundel a ‘model’ leader
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types of mobile hacks, get unrestricted and unnoticeable...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Weather Forecast For Thursday January 12
GOLDEN GROUP: Hi. We are a group of hackers called Golden Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

Creditors Sue to Push Tibbar into Chapter 7
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Freundel a ‘model’ leader
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types of mobile hacks, get unrestricted and unnoticeable...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Weather Forecast For Thursday January 12
GOLDEN GROUP: Hi. We are a group of hackers called Golden Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

Creditors Sue to Push Tibbar into Chapter 7
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...