Cabinet did not blunder in asking Auditor General to conduct detailed NICIL audit

Kaieteur News - Monday, January 17, 2017

Â  â Finance Minister Finance Minister, Winston Jordan has rejected claims that Government blundered in handing over the transactional audit into the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) to Auditor General, Deodat Sharma. He was at the time, responding to local...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Rice Board forensic audit…Former Rice Board General Manager breaks his silence

Cabinet erred in assigning NICIL transactional audit to Auditor General – Goolsarran

Forensic audit reports of GPL, GEA, GRDB…Evidence points at illegal trading with PetroCaribe funds

Those forensic audits…Once there is sufficient evidence, Govt. should proceed with prosecution – Goolsarran

GuySuCo to meet today on production targets as first crop starts

Transactional audit …SOCU handed over NICIL documents to Audit Office since last year

Tender Board in process of conforming to Auditor General’s advice on evaluators – Chairman



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Sprinter goes with Jamaican tongue

Patois? Script prablem, man!

Reggae Youths hold Granville in Western Confed Super League

Reifer fifty helps Jaguars break losing slide

Portmore outclass Arnett 3-1 at Prison Oval

Orchids in full bloom

Veteran Chanderpaul set for Lancashire return

SPORTS more
Hungry Hood feed on Onions

More participants for INSPORTS' Primary Champs

On-fire Heat win seven straight

Epic! - Federer beats Nadal in classic Aussie final

Scorpions, Pride in big Super50 clash

Martial arts body seeking recognition

Duckie blasts Humble Lion's away form

POLITICS more
Nagamootoo appointed ‘Elder Statesman/Political Advisor’ – AFC

Island Expressions: Hanne Rasmussen and Art@TopHat

Thanks for the lesson, Nesta

Nobody’s business but their own?

Remember ‘30 pieces of silver’, PM Holness

Appleton assures residents that all will be well

Egypt beat Morocco to make Cup of Nations semis

BUSINESS more
Thanks for the lesson, Nesta

Nobody’s business but their own?

Remember ‘30 pieces of silver’, PM Holness

Appleton assures residents that all will be well

NGC considering natgas imports

Sugar to pump over $10b into the Jamaican economy - Samuda

Action plan being developed to tackle mosquito borne diseases

TECH more
From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

CRIME more
Man shot dead at North Shore boat club

After a more than five years…Work recommences on Central Police Station

Eight years later…Family of slain West Ruimveldt hairdresser wants case reopened

Nine years jail for gas station bandit

Woman, 21, allegedly abducted at knife-point

840 complaints lodged against police ranks last year

From COP to CRIMINAL

RELATED STORIES
Rice Board forensic audit…Former Rice Board General Manager breaks his silence

Cabinet erred in assigning NICIL transactional audit to Auditor General – Goolsarran

Forensic audit reports of GPL, GEA, GRDB…Evidence points at illegal trading with PetroCaribe funds

Those forensic audits…Once there is sufficient evidence, Govt. should proceed with prosecution – Goolsarran

GuySuCo to meet today on production targets as first crop starts

Transactional audit …SOCU handed over NICIL documents to Audit Office since last year

Tender Board in process of conforming to Auditor General’s advice on evaluators – Chairman

RECENT COMMENTS
Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Weather Forecast For Thursday January 12
GOLDEN GROUP: Hi. We are a group of hackers called Golden Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

Creditors Sue to Push Tibbar into Chapter 7
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Weather Forecast For Thursday January 12
GOLDEN GROUP: Hi. We are a group of hackers called Golden Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

Creditors Sue to Push Tibbar into Chapter 7
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...