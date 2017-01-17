Update Parliament on logistics hub initiative - Hylton

Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, January 17, 2017

It's time for an update in Parliament on Jamaica's logistics hub push, says Anthony Hylton, the opposition spokesman on industry, even while insisting it's an exaggeration to say the US$8-billion project is doomed in Jamaica."I've been at pains to...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
House approves legislation for CMI to be upgraded to university

Hylton pleased Gov't is forging ahead with Goat Islands project

Gov't ministries join to reactivate apprenticeship programme, targets logistics hub project

Hylton urges patience with logistic hub/Goat Islands projects

Hylton hoping Chinese have alternative plan if Goat Islands fail

Hylton to give update on logistics hub today

No Stopping Hub Plan



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Reggae Youths hold Granville in Western Confed Super League

Reifer fifty helps Jaguars break losing slide

Portmore outclass Arnett 3-1 at Prison Oval

Orchids in full bloom

Veteran Chanderpaul set for Lancashire return

I have been praying!

UWI, Humble Lion share spoils in heated affair

SPORTS more
Ground Strokes Tennis Club Adopts Five Public Schools

Egypt beat Morocco to make Cup of Nations semis

Photo: Pray for me!

Baca Star on a roll in Trelawny Major League

Blind cricket stirs Comfort

Sutton shock Leeds as underdogs bite back in FA Cup

Federer wins Nadal thriller to clinch 18th Slam

POLITICS more
Island Expressions: Hanne Rasmussen and Art@TopHat

Thanks for the lesson, Nesta

Nobody’s business but their own?

Remember ‘30 pieces of silver’, PM Holness

Appleton assures residents that all will be well

Egypt beat Morocco to make Cup of Nations semis

Photo: Pray for me!

BUSINESS more
Thanks for the lesson, Nesta

Nobody’s business but their own?

Remember ‘30 pieces of silver’, PM Holness

Appleton assures residents that all will be well

NGC considering natgas imports

Sugar to pump over $10b into the Jamaican economy - Samuda

Action plan being developed to tackle mosquito borne diseases

TECH more
From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

CRIME more
Health inspection finds Lucea lock-up unsatisfactory

Light on violence | Brain of a repeat killer

Thanks for the lesson, Nesta

Nobody’s business but their own?

Remember ‘30 pieces of silver’, PM Holness

Reifer fifty helps Jaguars break losing slide

Portmore outclass Arnett 3-1 at Prison Oval

RELATED STORIES
House approves legislation for CMI to be upgraded to university

Hylton pleased Gov't is forging ahead with Goat Islands project

Gov't ministries join to reactivate apprenticeship programme, targets logistics hub project

Hylton urges patience with logistic hub/Goat Islands projects

Hylton hoping Chinese have alternative plan if Goat Islands fail

Hylton to give update on logistics hub today

No Stopping Hub Plan

RECENT COMMENTS
Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Weather Forecast For Thursday January 12
GOLDEN GROUP: Hi. We are a group of hackers called Golden Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

Creditors Sue to Push Tibbar into Chapter 7
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Weather Forecast For Thursday January 12
GOLDEN GROUP: Hi. We are a group of hackers called Golden Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

Creditors Sue to Push Tibbar into Chapter 7
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...