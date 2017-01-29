Watch: Heart-warming moment coast guard hugs saved woman from overcrowded migrant boat

Telegraph UK - Sunday, January 17, 2017

Watch: Heart-warming moment coast guard hugs saved woman from overcrowded migrant boat ALL SECTIONS More Watch: Heart-warming moment coast guard hugs saved woman from overcrowded migrant boat Watch | Coast guard hugs woman saved from overcrowded migrant boat 00:44 29 January 2017 2:48pm Dramatic...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Terrifying moment truck slams into bus in New York

Saddleworth Moor 'mystery man' worked as a Tube and Taxi driver, neighbour claims

Heartwarming moment dog chained up for 15 years sees the beach for the first time

More than 100 migrants feared dead in Mediterranean shipwreck

Refugees and migrants are dying at gates of Europe as heavy snow hits the Balkans and Greece, UN warns

Heartwarming video shows cat tending to pregnant goat

More than 1,000 migrants storm Moroccan border at Spain's Ceuta enclave, injuring 55 security personnel



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
The Music Diaries | 'Sir Coxson' did it all

Who makes the beat calls the tune - Gussie Clarke urges beat makers to insist on rights

Gleaner Honour Award | Calabash listens to its audience

'Sir Coxson' did it all

Hollywood director sees one-woman show's potential

The majesty of an Olojo Festival

Boulevard Baptist Festival of Choirs set to sparkle

SPORTS more
Federer beats Nadal to win No. 18

Big throw by STETHS' Nedrick

Tivoli look to ambush MoBay U

Photo: World-leading Elaine

Blistering Elaine

Joseph slams century on opening day

St Fort, Kallicharan claim top awards

POLITICS more
Princess Diana statue to mark 20 years since car crash death

183 traffic tickets issued, 38 arrests made in JCF’s ‘Operation Clean Sweep’

Crime Stop urges J'cans to report illegal gambling

UK Olympic hero Farah slams 'prejudice' of Trump border move

Motorist shot after attempting to run over police

British PM does 'not agree' with Trump immigration policy

US judge bars deportations under Trump travel ban

BUSINESS more
TOURISM MATTERS: Light industries’ part to play

US economic growth slows in Q4

'Car Wash' prosecutor says corruption probe to grow

Smog pushes Beijing residents to innovate for the world

David Jessop | Values, growth and economic globalisation

Glenford Smith | Obama's ultimate lesson to Jamaica's corporate leaders

Francis Wade | Why managers now need to communicate until it hurts

TECH more
From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

CRIME more
Princess Diana statue to mark 20 years since car crash death

183 traffic tickets issued, 38 arrests made in JCF’s ‘Operation Clean Sweep’

Crime Stop urges J'cans to report illegal gambling

UK Olympic hero Farah slams 'prejudice' of Trump border move

Motorist shot after attempting to run over police

British PM does 'not agree' with Trump immigration policy

US judge bars deportations under Trump travel ban

RELATED STORIES
Terrifying moment truck slams into bus in New York

Saddleworth Moor 'mystery man' worked as a Tube and Taxi driver, neighbour claims

Heartwarming moment dog chained up for 15 years sees the beach for the first time

More than 100 migrants feared dead in Mediterranean shipwreck

Refugees and migrants are dying at gates of Europe as heavy snow hits the Balkans and Greece, UN warns

Heartwarming video shows cat tending to pregnant goat

More than 1,000 migrants storm Moroccan border at Spain's Ceuta enclave, injuring 55 security personnel

RECENT COMMENTS
Weather Forecast For Thursday January 12
GOLDEN GROUP: Hi. We are a group of hackers called Golden Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

Creditors Sue to Push Tibbar into Chapter 7
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Weather Forecast For Thursday January 12
GOLDEN GROUP: Hi. We are a group of hackers called Golden Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

Creditors Sue to Push Tibbar into Chapter 7
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...