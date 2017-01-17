Burt offer on airport plan unacceptable

Royal Gazette - Saturday, January 17, 2017

Opposition leader David Burt and the Public Accounts Committee have rejected an opportunity to view the Project Agreement for the airport redevelopment project, according to finance minister Bob Richards. In a statement yesterday, Mr Richards said the Bermuda Government had offered them copies...read more

