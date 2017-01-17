New London parking surcharge for diesel drivers predicted to spread to rest of UK 

Telegraph UK - Friday, January 17, 2017

New London parking surcharge for diesel drivers predicted to spread to rest of UK ALL SECTIONS More New London parking surcharge for diesel drivers predicted to spread to rest of UK Although it will be deeply unpopular with many motorists, the scheme is expected to be highly lucrative for the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
The very air we breathe is poisoning us. This is what politicians must to do to fix it

Scottish drivers face pollution charges in battle against climate change

British motorists face pollution fines in Paris as car windscreen sticker scheme opens

British drivers take legal action for compensation over Volkswagen emissions scandal

Modern diesel cars produce double amount of toxic gas than new lorries and buses, study shows

Speed bumps could be removed to cut traffic pollution and save lives 

Diesel drivers fear £10 city centre bill after High Court orders Government to clean up act on emissions



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Fifteen receive donations from DOMLEC

Ensemble Singers To Perform At St. Anne’s

Eight Horses Claimed On Wednesday

Reggae Legends for Feb 4

The People’s Cathedral still tops

Cinnic motivated by 'Money'

Mikki Ras releases video for 'Bag A Things'

SPORTS more
Eight Horses Claimed On Wednesday

Reggae Legends for Feb 4

Drunken girl gang jailed after posting sex attack of amateur footballer on Snapchat

Sport Scoreboard, January 28, 2017

Racing and free family fun at Southside

Richardson off to a winning start

Leverock unable to prevent heavy defeat

POLITICS more
Cuba wants ‘respectful’ talks with Trump govt: Castro

Puerto Rico’s new governor seeks to repay portion of debt

Central America believes Trump unlikely to trash trade pact

Grandmother tells of moment four-year-old girl was crushed by lorry

Ease of doing business could deteriorate into 2018

Customs officers send petition to Gibson, circumventing union

Nurses’ sick-out at some clinics

BUSINESS more
Cuba wants ‘respectful’ talks with Trump govt: Castro

Puerto Rico’s new governor seeks to repay portion of debt

Central America believes Trump unlikely to trash trade pact

Endurance shareholders back sale to Sompo

Sugar to pump US$80 million into economy

Proudli Technologies wins Pitch Room at JSE conference

Sugar to rake in US$80m this year says Samuda

TECH more
Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

CRIME more
Police incinerates over $5M worth of drugs

Cuba wants ‘respectful’ talks with Trump govt: Castro

Puerto Rico’s new governor seeks to repay portion of debt

Central America believes Trump unlikely to trash trade pact

Mother and children killed in vehicular accident

Family Of Gunshot Victim Traumatized

Wolves shot and mutilated as Italy considers bringing back a cull after more than 40 years of protecting the predator

RELATED STORIES
The very air we breathe is poisoning us. This is what politicians must to do to fix it

Scottish drivers face pollution charges in battle against climate change

British motorists face pollution fines in Paris as car windscreen sticker scheme opens

British drivers take legal action for compensation over Volkswagen emissions scandal

Modern diesel cars produce double amount of toxic gas than new lorries and buses, study shows

Speed bumps could be removed to cut traffic pollution and save lives 

Diesel drivers fear £10 city centre bill after High Court orders Government to clean up act on emissions

RECENT COMMENTS
Creditors Sue to Push Tibbar into Chapter 7
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Should I give him another chance?
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Creditors Sue to Push Tibbar into Chapter 7
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Should I give him another chance?
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...