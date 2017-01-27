Donald Trump to speak with Vladimir Putin on Saturday

Telegraph UK - Friday, January 17, 2017

Of Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking in Moscow 27 January 2017 10:23am Vladimir Putin and will speak directly for the first time since the US president's inauguration in a telephone call on Saturday, the Kremlin has confirmed. The planned telephone call between the two leaders, which was...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Theresa May to meet Donald Trump to discuss new trade deal and defence as UK threatens to withdraw US support over torture

Without America, Britain must lead in standing up to Tsar Putin's new imperial Russia

Russia calls British author of Donald Trump dossier a 'runaway swindler'

Trump says he will relax Russia sanctions if Moscow plays ball

What are the five main claims about Donald Trump and his team from the alleged Russian dossier?

US senators seek further sanctions on Russia over hacking, Ukraine, and Syria

Russian officials 'celebrated Donald Trump's victory as a geopolitical win for Moscow and congratulated themselves on the outcome'



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
PHOTO: Farewell, Lindy!

The temperature is rising

She’s A Maneater takes on older horses

Lindy Delapenha: Remembering the Jamaican pioneer and spot-kick king

‘We will bounce back!’

‘Lindy’ Delapenha’s innings ends at 89

Gibson McCook Relays targets international flavour

SPORTS more
PHOTO: Farewell, Lindy!

The temperature is rising

She’s A Maneater takes on older horses

Lindy Delapenha: Remembering the Jamaican pioneer and spot-kick king

‘We will bounce back!’

‘Lindy’ Delapenha’s innings ends at 89

Gibson McCook Relays targets international flavour

POLITICS more
Dominican Republic – the pearl of Caribbean investments

Time to turn up innovation and introduce block chain technology — Street Forrest

Investment expert predicts market volatility in 2017

A journey through cappuccino country

Aubyn Hill raises questions about JPS monopoly

Destination Experience kicks off

Today's Horoscope - January 27

BUSINESS more
Dominican Republic – the pearl of Caribbean investments

Time to turn up innovation and introduce block chain technology — Street Forrest

Investment expert predicts market volatility in 2017

A journey through cappuccino country

Aubyn Hill raises questions about JPS monopoly

Destination Experience kicks off

Today's Horoscope - January 27

TECH more
Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

CRIME more
Crime Stoppers reports 53% increase in 2016, leading to several arrests

Dominican Republic – the pearl of Caribbean investments

Time to turn up innovation and introduce block chain technology — Street Forrest

Investment expert predicts market volatility in 2017

A journey through cappuccino country

Aubyn Hill raises questions about JPS monopoly

Destination Experience kicks off

RELATED STORIES
Theresa May to meet Donald Trump to discuss new trade deal and defence as UK threatens to withdraw US support over torture

Without America, Britain must lead in standing up to Tsar Putin's new imperial Russia

Russia calls British author of Donald Trump dossier a 'runaway swindler'

Trump says he will relax Russia sanctions if Moscow plays ball

What are the five main claims about Donald Trump and his team from the alleged Russian dossier?

US senators seek further sanctions on Russia over hacking, Ukraine, and Syria

Russian officials 'celebrated Donald Trump's victory as a geopolitical win for Moscow and congratulated themselves on the outcome'

RECENT COMMENTS
Creditors Sue to Push Tibbar into Chapter 7
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Should I give him another chance?
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Creditors Sue to Push Tibbar into Chapter 7
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Should I give him another chance?
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...