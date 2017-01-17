Scientists growing human cells inside pig embryos

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, January 17, 2017

NEW YORK (AP): Scientists have grown human cells inside pig embryos, a very early step toward the goal of growing livers and other human organs in animals to transplant into people. The cells made up just a tiny part of each embryo, and the embryos...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
British scientist can genetically modify human embryos, ethics committee says

Playing God?

Britain approves controversial gene-editing experiments 

Johnson & Johnson starts project to prevent Type 1 diabetes

Stem cell therapy regulations tabled

Designer babies already here

Will we ever grow replacement hands?



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
DDA begins 2017 regional carnival promotions

Stars appear for Uptown Mondays

Xyclone blends genres for new song

Wet Sundaze still popular among patrons

Huge celebration planned for Bob Marley's 72nd birthday

Chris Martin wins award in Zimbabwe

Crown him King Gregory - Singer's brother says he was a pioneer in lovers' rock

SPORTS more
Lindy Delapenha is dead

Migration of nurses creating health crisis — Tufton

JDF private killed in Clarendon

Jamaica's corruption ranking worries PNP

Saunders expected to see larger role on offense next season

Cleare’s improved play pivotal for Texas

Stuart inducted into SIU Hall of Fame

POLITICS more
PM on working visit to Greece

Minister’s daughter among top 5 elected to village council

The church remains ‘God’s church’ despite sex scandals — JUGC

Children from Bustamante Hospital to get cardiac treatment in Cayman

Body found at Heroes Circle

Bahamas gets US$35-m loan to improve airport infrastructure

Mexico stunned by Trump tweet on cancelling trip

BUSINESS more
Kiss Cakes pastry once an import from Trinidad to be made in Jamaica

Bahamas the country with least perceived corruption in the Caribbean

Bahamas model for trade unsustainable, quality standards to be enforced

Global airline industry bottom line to improve, despite cost increases

IDB to fund Family Island airport improvements at $35M

BIA rips KPMG report to pieces

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 25 2017

TECH more
Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

CRIME more
Police statistics: 709 persons arrested in first three weeks of 2017

UPDATE: Woman being questioned in relation to soldier's murder

The church remains ‘God’s church’ despite sex scandals — JUGC

Children from Bustamante Hospital to get cardiac treatment in Cayman

Body found at Heroes Circle

Bahamas gets US$35-m loan to improve airport infrastructure

Mexico stunned by Trump tweet on cancelling trip

RELATED STORIES
British scientist can genetically modify human embryos, ethics committee says

Playing God?

Britain approves controversial gene-editing experiments 

Johnson & Johnson starts project to prevent Type 1 diabetes

Stem cell therapy regulations tabled

Designer babies already here

Will we ever grow replacement hands?

RECENT COMMENTS
Creditors Sue to Push Tibbar into Chapter 7
Peter: The failure of the project, was causes by WAPA, and not Tibbar Energy or their principals.. WAPA has caused these delays from the beginning or dating back to 2014 when their credit rating became...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Should I give him another chance?
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Creditors Sue to Push Tibbar into Chapter 7
Peter: The failure of the project, was causes by WAPA, and not Tibbar Energy or their principals.. WAPA has caused these delays from the beginning or dating back to 2014 when their credit rating became...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Should I give him another chance?
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...