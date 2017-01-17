Guyana oil discovery: blessing or curse?

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, January 17, 2017

With the survival of CARICOM member states on the line in the face of a changing climate fuelled by greenhouse gas emissions, Guyana could have some tough decisions ahead, following the recent discovery of oil off its coast.This is according to Dr...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
To preserve the Earth

Now comes the tough part: The world’s carbon diet starts

Nearly 200 nations pledge to slow global warming

Greenhouse gas levels hit record high

Second National Communication to UNFCCC launched – finds greenhouse gas emissions insignificant

Second National Communication to UNFCCC launched – finds greenhouse gas emissions insignificant

No retreat, no surrender; Small islands gaining support as they fight for survival



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
‘Tappa’ admits preparation lags behind, but remains upbeat

Ian Links nips City of Kingston feature at Caymanas

Case could go to Court of Arbitration after Carter’s positive test causes loss of 4x100m gold medals

JOA acknowledges 4x100m Beijing disqualification

Bolt loses gold after teammate fails drug test

IAAF to retest Carter’s samples from other events

Badd Indyann banks on Game Head

SPORTS more
No Carter fallout - Blake

No word of upgrade, says Olympics chief

Usain Bolt fact file after relay medal lost

Humming Birds, Orchids battle in Berger Elite Netball

Stokes tips female bobsleigh team for great things

‘Tappa’ admits preparation lags behind, but remains upbeat

Ian Links nips City of Kingston feature at Caymanas

POLITICS more
J. Wray & Nephew unveils US$6m eco investments

Energy minister dismisses reports of coal plant

Peter Abrahams’ life in Jamaica

Why was there no women’s march in Jamaica?

More Government assets to be divested

NEPA satisfied with Black River oil spill clean-up

Walker wasn’t informed of court date, says attorney

BUSINESS more
Digicel Foundation gives Old Harbour High mobile lab

Peter Abrahams’ life in Jamaica

Why was there no women’s march in Jamaica?

PSOJ rejects Parliament’s attempt to regulate bank fees

Ten-man Central FC edge Army to regain lead

Dip in reserves cause for worry

Holness urges investment over consumption

TECH more
Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

CRIME more
Light on violence | 'We pass on the gene to effect war'

Man Killed in Pearson Gardens

Peter Abrahams’ life in Jamaica

Why was there no women’s march in Jamaica?

Trump: Torture works

Study: Texas has 313,000 human trafficking victims

Brazil orders 11.5 million yellow fever vaccines

RELATED STORIES
To preserve the Earth

Now comes the tough part: The world’s carbon diet starts

Nearly 200 nations pledge to slow global warming

Greenhouse gas levels hit record high

Second National Communication to UNFCCC launched – finds greenhouse gas emissions insignificant

Second National Communication to UNFCCC launched – finds greenhouse gas emissions insignificant

No retreat, no surrender; Small islands gaining support as they fight for survival

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Jillian Maxwell: dr.zack balo was the one that help me to bring back my ex lover, here is phone number +2348078927387 or email him this addresss wiseindividualspell@gmail.com

Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Should I give him another chance?
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was once stuck lookin for answers few months ago until I got into deepweb where I met this hacker, he...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
orishirishihackingexpect: Many Claim to be HACKERS but few are REAL!!! I believe in Actions not Words... I'm a professional hacker with over Nice (6) years of experience. My Jobs are secured and neat. Contact me for my...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Jillian Maxwell: dr.zack balo was the one that help me to bring back my ex lover, here is phone number +2348078927387 or email him this addresss wiseindividualspell@gmail.com

Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Should I give him another chance?
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was once stuck lookin for answers few months ago until I got into deepweb where I met this hacker, he...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
orishirishihackingexpect: Many Claim to be HACKERS but few are REAL!!! I believe in Actions not Words... I'm a professional hacker with over Nice (6) years of experience. My Jobs are secured and neat. Contact me for my...