Students, teachers fall ill at Rio Claro West Sec

Trinidad Newsday - Thursday, January 17, 2017

THIRTY-EIGHT students and several teachers of the Rio Claro West Secondary School were yesterday rushed to the area health centre after experiencing symptoms of nausea and headaches along with breathing problems. The incident came days after 14 students of the Rio Claro Vedic Primary School were...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Montrose Vedic protests on hold

Garcia meets Vedic Education Board today

Rio Claro West Secondary sprayed for fleas

Problems at Rio Claro west Secondary

Protests, sickness reports at schools

56 students fall ill

P/Town teachers protest



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Badd Indyann banks on Game Head

Giannii aims high

Nambo Robinson is dead

Cock Tales aims to satisfy patrons

TTBA wants 3 boxers in Tokyo Olympics

... Grange remembers the musical legend

From Dancehall Mumma to Mother, Minister Marion

SPORTS more
No word of upgrade, says Olympics chief

Usain Bolt fact file after relay medal lost

Humming Birds, Orchids battle in Berger Elite Netball

Stokes tips female bobsleigh team for great things

‘Tappa’ admits preparation lags behind, but remains upbeat

Ian Links nips City of Kingston feature at Caymanas

Case could go to Court of Arbitration after Carter’s positive test causes loss of 4x100m gold medals

POLITICS more
More Government assets to be divested

NEPA satisfied with Black River oil spill clean-up

Walker wasn’t informed of court date, says attorney

JPS submits plans to address blackout

Case could go to Court of Arbitration after Carter’s positive test causes loss of 4x100m gold medals

Not all ‘pentecostal’ is Pentecostal

‘Plastic’ rice puzzle still not solved

BUSINESS more
PSOJ rejects Parliament’s attempt to regulate bank fees

Ten-man Central FC edge Army to regain lead

Dip in reserves cause for worry

Holness urges investment over consumption

Most US doctors oppose repeal of Obamacare: survey

Pennants water shop pilot project to be completed March

Man gets 12 months for attempted ganja export

TECH more
Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

CRIME more
Trump: Torture works

Study: Texas has 313,000 human trafficking victims

Brazil orders 11.5 million yellow fever vaccines

Pope takes over Knights of Malta after condom dispute

Bodies of Haitians wash ashore in TCI

UK workplace study finds women forced to wear heels, make-up

Mexican company takes over Trinidad Cement Limited

RELATED STORIES
Montrose Vedic protests on hold

Garcia meets Vedic Education Board today

Rio Claro West Secondary sprayed for fleas

Problems at Rio Claro west Secondary

Protests, sickness reports at schools

56 students fall ill

P/Town teachers protest

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Jillian Maxwell: dr.zack balo was the one that help me to bring back my ex lover, here is phone number +2348078927387 or email him this addresss wiseindividualspell@gmail.com

Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Should I give him another chance?
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was once stuck lookin for answers few months ago until I got into deepweb where I met this hacker, he...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
orishirishihackingexpect: Many Claim to be HACKERS but few are REAL!!! I believe in Actions not Words... I'm a professional hacker with over Nice (6) years of experience. My Jobs are secured and neat. Contact me for my...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Jillian Maxwell: dr.zack balo was the one that help me to bring back my ex lover, here is phone number +2348078927387 or email him this addresss wiseindividualspell@gmail.com

Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Should I give him another chance?
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was once stuck lookin for answers few months ago until I got into deepweb where I met this hacker, he...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
orishirishihackingexpect: Many Claim to be HACKERS but few are REAL!!! I believe in Actions not Words... I'm a professional hacker with over Nice (6) years of experience. My Jobs are secured and neat. Contact me for my...