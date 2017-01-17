Main Library To Close For Upgrades & Repairs

Bernews - Wednesday, January 17, 2017

The main library on Queen Street will be closed from January 30 to February 4 for system upgrades and repairs, reopening again at 8.30am on February...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Hamilton Health Centre Floor Reopens Tomorrow

Perot Post Office to close for repairs

Temporary Closure Of The Botanical Gardens

Public Works Cashier/Receptionist To Move

Change In Opening Hours For Adult Library

Bermuda National Library#146s summer hours extended

Mandeville water supply disruption tomorrow



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
8 schools participate in costume building workshop

BHTA sets 2017 goals

Wasp shows versatility on rap freestyle

Benks 'holds vibes' on video shoot

Charly Black, Machel Montano shoot video for 'VIP Girl'

No feud between Aidonia, Mavado - Publicist dismisses war rumours

Twelfth Night delights theatre-goers

SPORTS more
FIBA representative makes official visit to Dominica

UPDATE: IAAF to retest Carter's samples from other events

Bahamas ranked least corrupt CARICOM country; Jamaica, T&T scores worsen

UPDATE: Carter weighing legal options after IOC disqualification

Bolt loses Olympic relay gold after Jamaica's Carter tests positive

Olympians lining up for Grenada Invitational

Agricultural Sector receives equipment and material from NAO

POLITICS more
PM on working visit to Greece

PM Skerrit on working visit to Greece

Budget debate starts March 9

Holness promises to re-examine tax incentives for investors

Trump moving forward with border wall, weighs refugee cuts

165 environmental wardens trained under JSIF initiative

Jamaica will feel effects of global changes in 2017 — JSE head

BUSINESS more
Budget debate starts March 9

Holness promises to re-examine tax incentives for investors

Trump moving forward with border wall, weighs refugee cuts

165 environmental wardens trained under JSIF initiative

Jamaica will feel effects of global changes in 2017 — JSE head

12 Haitians drown near Turks & Caicos; search continues

UPDATE: IAAF to retest Carter's samples from other events

TECH more
Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

CRIME more
Men Jailed For Shooting Businessman In UK

Monfared’s Dominican diplomatic passport revoked in 2016 – Astaphan

Budget debate starts March 9

Holness promises to re-examine tax incentives for investors

Trump moving forward with border wall, weighs refugee cuts

165 environmental wardens trained under JSIF initiative

Jamaica will feel effects of global changes in 2017 — JSE head

RELATED STORIES
Hamilton Health Centre Floor Reopens Tomorrow

Perot Post Office to close for repairs

Temporary Closure Of The Botanical Gardens

Public Works Cashier/Receptionist To Move

Change In Opening Hours For Adult Library

Bermuda National Library#146s summer hours extended

Mandeville water supply disruption tomorrow

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Jillian Maxwell: dr.zack balo was the one that help me to bring back my ex lover, here is phone number +2348078927387 or email him this addresss wiseindividualspell@gmail.com

Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Should I give him another chance?
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was once stuck lookin for answers few months ago until I got into deepweb where I met this hacker, he...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
orishirishihackingexpect: Many Claim to be HACKERS but few are REAL!!! I believe in Actions not Words... I'm a professional hacker with over Nice (6) years of experience. My Jobs are secured and neat. Contact me for my...

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Jillian Maxwell: dr.zack balo was the one that help me to bring back my ex lover, here is phone number +2348078927387 or email him this addresss wiseindividualspell@gmail.com

Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Should I give him another chance?
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was once stuck lookin for answers few months ago until I got into deepweb where I met this hacker, he...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
orishirishihackingexpect: Many Claim to be HACKERS but few are REAL!!! I believe in Actions not Words... I'm a professional hacker with over Nice (6) years of experience. My Jobs are secured and neat. Contact me for my...