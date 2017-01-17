OECS welcomes kidney transplant operation in Antigua and Barbuda

Montserrat Reporter - Wednesday, January 17, 2017

By STAFF WRITER Â  CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Jan 25, CMC â The St. Lucia-based Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) has congratulated Antigua and Barbuda following the first kidney transplant operation to be done in the sub-region. âThisÂ operation had ushered in a new era of...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
OECS Commission congratulates Antigua for first kidney transplant

OECS welcomes first kidney transplant operation in Antigua and Barbuda

Local surgeons complete kidney transplant at GPHC

OECS establishing project to measure living standards in the sub-region

OECS to develop yachting as a key niche in regional tourism

OECS sets pace for Caricom

Free movement from Monday



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
BHTA sets 2017 goals

Wasp shows versatility on rap freestyle

Benks 'holds vibes' on video shoot

Charly Black, Machel Montano shoot video for 'VIP Girl'

No feud between Aidonia, Mavado - Publicist dismisses war rumours

Twelfth Night delights theatre-goers

Giving your immune system a boost

SPORTS more
Larsen, Tanguay earn final berths for Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic

‘Reno’ to fight this Saturday

Bolt loses 2008 Olympic relay gold in Carter’s doping case

Bolt loses 2008 Olympic relay gold in Carter's doping case

New framework for Americas Cup

ON THE BALL: True game changer

JUST IN: Bolt loses 2008 Olympic relay gold in teammate's doping case

POLITICS more
YEARENDER-2016-A year of highs and lows for the Caribbean

PM urges good senses as unions demand more in one-off payment to public workers

BHTA sets 2017 goals

Komolafe: DNA women could change McCartney’s views

Gibson backs employment stats

Roberts: FNM too serious a risk

Unions and We March call for national ‘sit down’

BUSINESS more
BHTA sets 2017 goals

Securities Commission publishes new slate of recognized examinations

IATA: Bahamas will remain a travel destination leader over next 20 years

Stellar would access $1 billion fund to jumpstart waste-to-energy

Compliance regime strengthening to mitigate risk of EU blacklisting

Gibson backs employment stats

Roberts: FNM too serious a risk

TECH more
Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

CRIME more
Bodies of Haitian nationals found

Pastor convicted of sex charges involving a minor

Larsen, Tanguay earn final berths for Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic

Komolafe: DNA women could change McCartney’s views

Dwight and Keva Major back behind bars

DPM: PLPs don’t backstab like FNMs

X-ray machine being installed to screen barrels

RELATED STORIES
OECS Commission congratulates Antigua for first kidney transplant

OECS welcomes first kidney transplant operation in Antigua and Barbuda

Local surgeons complete kidney transplant at GPHC

OECS establishing project to measure living standards in the sub-region

OECS to develop yachting as a key niche in regional tourism

OECS sets pace for Caricom

Free movement from Monday

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Jillian Maxwell: dr.zack balo was the one that help me to bring back my ex lover, here is phone number +2348078927387 or email him this addresss wiseindividualspell@gmail.com

Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Should I give him another chance?
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was once stuck lookin for answers few months ago until I got into deepweb where I met this hacker, he...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
orishirishihackingexpect: Many Claim to be HACKERS but few are REAL!!! I believe in Actions not Words... I'm a professional hacker with over Nice (6) years of experience. My Jobs are secured and neat. Contact me for my...

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
jimmy loof: Hello. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Jillian Maxwell: dr.zack balo was the one that help me to bring back my ex lover, here is phone number +2348078927387 or email him this addresss wiseindividualspell@gmail.com

Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Should I give him another chance?
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was once stuck lookin for answers few months ago until I got into deepweb where I met this hacker, he...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
orishirishihackingexpect: Many Claim to be HACKERS but few are REAL!!! I believe in Actions not Words... I'm a professional hacker with over Nice (6) years of experience. My Jobs are secured and neat. Contact me for my...