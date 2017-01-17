Panerai Named Official Watch Of America’s Cup

Bernews - Wednesday, January 17, 2017

Last week at the Salon International De La Haute Horlogerie in Switzerland, Officine Panerai presented its 35th Americaâs Cup official watches to...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Panerai Named Official Watch Of America’s Cup

Tickets On Sale Now For 2017 America’s Cup

America’s Cup Environmental Responsibility Plan

Moët & Chandon Named Official AC Champagne

BMW Becomes Global Partner Of The 35th AC

BMW Becomes Global Partner Of The 35th AC

Transatlantic sailors toasted



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Giving your immune system a boost

Mom rises to running challenge

Festival Corner Twelfth Night

Candid Madison describes living with bipolar

Photo | Opera fans witness 'Romeo et Juliette' live

xXx: Return of Xander Cage | Race to Pandora's Box

Romeo et Juliette encores this Sunday at Palace Cineplex

SPORTS more
Photos/Results: 2017 RES Spring Show Series

Freisenbruch-Meyer Continental League Results

Upcoming: Bermuda Four-Ball Championships

Panerai Named Official Watch Of America’s Cup

Photos/Results: 2017 RES Spring Show Series

Defending champs Fatima clips Caps

BG Interzone starts today

POLITICS more
Gov't provides public access to education for over 760K students

Mexican cement giant takes over Trinidad Cement Limited

PM heads to CELAC summit in Dom Rep

Trump warns he's ready to 'send in the Feds' to Chicago

Construction of four hotels to create 5000 jobs

OECS welcomes first kidney transplant operation in Antigua and Barbuda

Williams selects u-20 squad for final leg

BUSINESS more
Minister urges citizens to protect economy and report criminal incidents

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 24 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 24 2017

Realtors hope for Cup booster

Online entrepreneur seeks crowdfunding boost

Unrest near and far hits property market

Minister responds to PLP telecom criticism

TECH more
Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

CRIME more
Minister urges citizens to protect economy and report criminal incidents

Thieves break into vehicle of FLOW executive

Trump warns he's ready to 'send in the Feds' to Chicago

Construction of four hotels to create 5000 jobs

OECS welcomes first kidney transplant operation in Antigua and Barbuda

Second man arrested over alleged racist abuse of Brexit court challenger Gina Miller

Company director jailed for rape 26 years later after DNA match when he is arrested over row with teenagers

RELATED STORIES
Panerai Named Official Watch Of America’s Cup

Tickets On Sale Now For 2017 America’s Cup

America’s Cup Environmental Responsibility Plan

Moët & Chandon Named Official AC Champagne

BMW Becomes Global Partner Of The 35th AC

BMW Becomes Global Partner Of The 35th AC

Transatlantic sailors toasted

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Jillian Maxwell: dr.zack balo was the one that help me to bring back my ex lover, here is phone number +2348078927387 or email him this addresss wiseindividualspell@gmail.com

Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Should I give him another chance?
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was once stuck lookin for answers few months ago until I got into deepweb where I met this hacker, he...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
orishirishihackingexpect: Many Claim to be HACKERS but few are REAL!!! I believe in Actions not Words... I'm a professional hacker with over Nice (6) years of experience. My Jobs are secured and neat. Contact me for my...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Jillian Maxwell: dr.zack balo was the one that help me to bring back my ex lover, here is phone number +2348078927387 or email him this addresss wiseindividualspell@gmail.com

Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Should I give him another chance?
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was once stuck lookin for answers few months ago until I got into deepweb where I met this hacker, he...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
orishirishihackingexpect: Many Claim to be HACKERS but few are REAL!!! I believe in Actions not Words... I'm a professional hacker with over Nice (6) years of experience. My Jobs are secured and neat. Contact me for my...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...