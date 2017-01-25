SNP urged to drop 'indyref2' threat as figures confirm Scotland's trade with UK worth four times more than EU

Telegraph UK - Wednesday, January 17, 2017

25 January 2017 12:59pm Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to abandon her after official figures confirmed Scottish exports to the UK were worth four times as much as sales to the European Union. Statistics published by the Scottish Government showed sales to other parts of Britain were worth almost...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Nicola Sturgeon: need for new independence referendum now 'ever clearer'

Fresh blow to Nicola Sturgeon's bid to keep Scotland in single market

Nicola Sturgeon: Second referendum now 'more likely' after Theresa May's Brexit speech

SNP Brexit Minister suggests EU more important than UK to Scottish firms 

Nicola Sturgeon rules out independence referendum in 2017

Nicola Sturgeon accused of being 'all over the place' on independence

Nicola Sturgeon: I am not bluffing about second Scottish independence referendum



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Giving your immune system a boost

Mom rises to running challenge

Festival Corner Twelfth Night

Candid Madison describes living with bipolar

Photo | Opera fans witness 'Romeo et Juliette' live

xXx: Return of Xander Cage | Race to Pandora's Box

Romeo et Juliette encores this Sunday at Palace Cineplex

SPORTS more
Defending champs Fatima clips Caps

BG Interzone starts today

Williams selects u-20 squad for final leg

Sport Scoreboard, January 25, 2017

Top youngsters claim honours in New Zealand

Rodriguez and Casanova enjoy strong start

Lee looks for stability at Loughborough

POLITICS more
Williams selects u-20 squad for final leg

Unrest near and far hits property market

Baron meets with PM Holness in Jamaica

Minister responds to PLP telecom criticism

New hospital construction viewed as contributor to Dominica’s economy

Smiles and frowns

Court management

BUSINESS more
Realtors hope for Cup booster

Online entrepreneur seeks crowdfunding boost

Unrest near and far hits property market

Minister responds to PLP telecom criticism

AS I SEE THINGS: Export services development

New hospital construction viewed as contributor to Dominica’s economy

UK government loses Brexit case, to table bill in Parliament in days

TECH more
Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

CRIME more
Russian MPs back plan to partially decriminalize domestic violence 

Four schoolchildren took cocaine thinking it was sherbet

Jeremy Corbyn offers condolences to family of 'murdered' police officer who is still alive

Williams selects u-20 squad for final leg

Man shot in Bayville

Nadal, Serena face high hurdles in Melbourne

Warriors stunned by Heat, Cavs tumble to Pelicans

RELATED STORIES
Nicola Sturgeon: need for new independence referendum now 'ever clearer'

Fresh blow to Nicola Sturgeon's bid to keep Scotland in single market

Nicola Sturgeon: Second referendum now 'more likely' after Theresa May's Brexit speech

SNP Brexit Minister suggests EU more important than UK to Scottish firms 

Nicola Sturgeon rules out independence referendum in 2017

Nicola Sturgeon accused of being 'all over the place' on independence

Nicola Sturgeon: I am not bluffing about second Scottish independence referendum

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Jillian Maxwell: dr.zack balo was the one that help me to bring back my ex lover, here is phone number +2348078927387 or email him this addresss wiseindividualspell@gmail.com

Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Should I give him another chance?
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was once stuck lookin for answers few months ago until I got into deepweb where I met this hacker, he...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
orishirishihackingexpect: Many Claim to be HACKERS but few are REAL!!! I believe in Actions not Words... I'm a professional hacker with over Nice (6) years of experience. My Jobs are secured and neat. Contact me for my...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Jillian Maxwell: dr.zack balo was the one that help me to bring back my ex lover, here is phone number +2348078927387 or email him this addresss wiseindividualspell@gmail.com

Schools embrace anti-scam message
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
QUEEN: My name is Susan Mark, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Should I give him another chance?
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was once stuck lookin for answers few months ago until I got into deepweb where I met this hacker, he...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
orishirishihackingexpect: Many Claim to be HACKERS but few are REAL!!! I believe in Actions not Words... I'm a professional hacker with over Nice (6) years of experience. My Jobs are secured and neat. Contact me for my...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...