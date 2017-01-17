Former United Church head Rev Dr Adlyn White dies

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, January 17, 2017

Former head of the United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, the Reverend Dr Adlyn White has died. White, 87, died in hospital this evening, six months after she did a brain surgery to remove tumours. She later developed other complications....read more

