BIGWU given all clear to represent RBC workers

Trinidad Newsday - Wednesday, January 17, 2017

FIVE years after BIGWU first applied to become the recognised union for local employees of the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), it received notification on January 16 from the Registration, Recognition and Certification Board (RRCB) that its request has been approved . The Bankers, Insurance and...read more

