Menu of oil and gas policies, legislation being rolled out early this year – Trotman

Kaieteur News - Wednesday, January 17, 2017

In just a few years, Guyana is expected to benefit from massive revenue earnings which will be had from significant oil finds. But to effectively prepare the nation for the onset of a billion-dollar industry, a number of policy documents, legislation and regulations would have to be in place,...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Griffith’s smashing 237 lifts Melbourne into semis

STAG Nations Cup KO Football – Quarter Finals ….Grove Hi Tech, Police, Den Amstel, Riddim Squad clash tonight at Tucville Ground

Jammers sink Black Sharks in opening encounter of Anamayah Memorial Basketball

GT Sports Endurance Race Meet…Palm Court drives with Team Vieira

Regional Super50…Kraigg Braithwaite maiden ton power Pride to victory

Tender Board in process of conforming to Auditor General’s advice on evaluators – Chairman

Cold response to ‘pay-for-parking’ launch



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Review: Restaurant Weeks At Ascots Restaurant

Soca artiste released after Court of Appeal upholds his appeal

8 schools participate in costume building workshop

Live Restaurant Weeks Preview On Wednesday

Wren4Life celebrates birthday in style

Gregory Isaacs tribute concert to aid rehabilitation home

Aidonia saddened by grandmother's death

SPORTS more
Guardian football tourney kicks off

BFA shares plan for youth football

Father of Bartica massacre accused claims son has alibi

Annual Roy Fredericks Cricket Cup on this Sunday at Blairmont

Griffith’s smashing 237 lifts Melbourne into semis

STAG Nations Cup KO Football – Quarter Finals ….Grove Hi Tech, Police, Den Amstel, Riddim Squad clash tonight at Tucville Ground

Jammers sink Black Sharks in opening encounter of Anamayah Memorial Basketball

POLITICS more
Ban on smoking e-cigs in public areas

‘Ready For Jobs In Growing Technology Sector’

One Hour Video: PLP Town Hall On Governance

Minister responds to PLP telecom criticism

Canada to seek increased trade with China, Japan after death of TPP

Montague declares 2017 ‘good people’ year

UPDATE: Caricel comfortable with legal basis for court’s decision

BUSINESS more
Decoding Gas Prices After Premium and Regular Reach Same Levels

How Will Superbond Impact Coming Budget?

Chamber of Commerce Has Suggestions for G.O.B. on Finance

Debt burden despite growth

Sluggish economy blamed for Citizens Bank’s lacklustre performance in 2016

‘Ready For Jobs In Growing Technology Sector’

Minister responds to PLP telecom criticism

TECH more
Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

CRIME more
EDITORIAL: T&T must get murder rate under control

Disabled man in need of a home

No leads in Lewis murder

Father of Bartica massacre accused claims son has alibi

Drug busts at CJIA, East Canje net coke, ganja

STAG Nations Cup KO Football – Quarter Finals ….Grove Hi Tech, Police, Den Amstel, Riddim Squad clash tonight at Tucville Ground

Marian Academy hosts Schools’ Relay Championships on Saturday

RELATED STORIES
Griffith’s smashing 237 lifts Melbourne into semis

STAG Nations Cup KO Football – Quarter Finals ….Grove Hi Tech, Police, Den Amstel, Riddim Squad clash tonight at Tucville Ground

Jammers sink Black Sharks in opening encounter of Anamayah Memorial Basketball

GT Sports Endurance Race Meet…Palm Court drives with Team Vieira

Regional Super50…Kraigg Braithwaite maiden ton power Pride to victory

Tender Board in process of conforming to Auditor General’s advice on evaluators – Chairman

Cold response to ‘pay-for-parking’ launch

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
JAMES HERNADEZ: elp me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less than...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Should I give him another chance?
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was once stuck lookin for answers few months ago until I got into deepweb where I met this hacker, he...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
orishirishihackingexpect: Many Claim to be HACKERS but few are REAL!!! I believe in Actions not Words... I'm a professional hacker with over Nice (6) years of experience. My Jobs are secured and neat. Contact me for my...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

13th Senator 2
HENRY: Hello, Are you looking for a business loan,personal loan,home loan,auto loan,student loan,debt consolidation loan,unsecured loan,venture capital etc... Or Were you refused a loan by a bank or any...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
JAMES HERNADEZ: elp me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less than...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Should I give him another chance?
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was once stuck lookin for answers few months ago until I got into deepweb where I met this hacker, he...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
orishirishihackingexpect: Many Claim to be HACKERS but few are REAL!!! I believe in Actions not Words... I'm a professional hacker with over Nice (6) years of experience. My Jobs are secured and neat. Contact me for my...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

13th Senator 2
HENRY: Hello, Are you looking for a business loan,personal loan,home loan,auto loan,student loan,debt consolidation loan,unsecured loan,venture capital etc... Or Were you refused a loan by a bank or any...