Warmington says CDF will not bend over backwards for tardy MPs

Jamaica Gleaner - Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Chairman of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) of Parliament, Everald Warmington, says his committee will not 'bend over backwards' to accommodate tardy MPs seeking approval for projects. He was referring to MPs who may seek approval...read more

