UPDATED: Committee reviewing Sexual Offences Act invites public submissions

Jamaica Gleaner - Tuesday, January 17, 2017

The parliamentary committee set up to review the Sexual Offences Act and related laws is inviting members of the public to make recommendations to it. The Joint Select Committee will be examining the Sexual Offences Act, the Offences Against the...read more

