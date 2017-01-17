Kardashian visit to charity-newspaper

Antigua Observer - Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have opened an investigation into a visit by Kim Kardashian to a Dubai government children's charity this month and suggested it undermined local values, a state-owned newspaper reported.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Francis, Greene Lead Rio Bound Olympic Team

Rihanna and Justin Bieber confirmed as headline acts for V Festival 2016

Ken Griffin buys two paintings from David Geffen for $500 million

Chris Froome ‘data hack’ investigated

Barbados expelled from FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Government looking to Diaspora for future development

National Diaspora Policy heads to Cabinet



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Marcus’ To Close In February For Refresh

Video: “10 Most” Series Spotlights Michael Frith

Now is your golden chance to spring forward

No bluffing, this is a gem

Outstanding senior Jacks road to happiness

Instagram star hungry for success

Christie: Govt has approved ‘billions’ in tourism projects

SPORTS more
BHCS Sponsor Tyrone Smith And Tre Houston

Bermuda Karting Club Racing Results

Roy-Allan Burch To Speak In Charlotte, NC

Results From Weekend Rugby League Action

Bermuda Nitro Racing 8th Round Results

‘Brotha Richie’ Competes At Martial Art Classic

BHCS Sponsor Tyrone Smith And Tre Houston

POLITICS more
NEP still going strong PM Skerrit says

UK gov't loses Brexit case, must consult Parliament

UPDATE: Two shot and injured on Old Hope Road; traffic build up

Threat made on life of T&T president – Trinidad Guardian

Fish production on the rebound – JC Hutchinson

Workers dismayed by Trump's federal hiring freeze

Caribbean/American congresswoman disappointed Obama did not pardon Garvey

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 23 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 23 2017

XL Get Approval For Reinsurance Branch In India

AML announces new chairman of the board

Report: NHI could lead to better workforce productivity

NHI could add $500M to economy

Christie: Govt has approved ‘billions’ in tourism projects

TECH more
Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

CRIME more
Results From Weekend Rugby League Action

UPDATE: Female officer arrested at court; charged with foggery

Homicides 2017

UPDATE: Two shot and injured on Old Hope Road; traffic build up

Threat made on life of T&T president – Trinidad Guardian

Fish production on the rebound – JC Hutchinson

Workers dismayed by Trump's federal hiring freeze

RELATED STORIES
Francis, Greene Lead Rio Bound Olympic Team

Rihanna and Justin Bieber confirmed as headline acts for V Festival 2016

Ken Griffin buys two paintings from David Geffen for $500 million

Chris Froome ‘data hack’ investigated

Barbados expelled from FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Government looking to Diaspora for future development

National Diaspora Policy heads to Cabinet

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
JAMES HERNADEZ: elp me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less than...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
JAMES HERNADEZ: elp me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less than...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Should I give him another chance?
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was once stuck lookin for answers few months ago until I got into deepweb where I met this hacker, he...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
orishirishihackingexpect: Many Claim to be HACKERS but few are REAL!!! I believe in Actions not Words... I'm a professional hacker with over Nice (6) years of experience. My Jobs are secured and neat. Contact me for my...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

13th Senator 2
HENRY: Hello, Are you looking for a business loan,personal loan,home loan,auto loan,student loan,debt consolidation loan,unsecured loan,venture capital etc... Or Were you refused a loan by a bank or any...

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
JAMES HERNADEZ: elp me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less than...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
JAMES HERNADEZ: elp me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less than...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Should I give him another chance?
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was once stuck lookin for answers few months ago until I got into deepweb where I met this hacker, he...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
orishirishihackingexpect: Many Claim to be HACKERS but few are REAL!!! I believe in Actions not Words... I'm a professional hacker with over Nice (6) years of experience. My Jobs are secured and neat. Contact me for my...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

13th Senator 2
HENRY: Hello, Are you looking for a business loan,personal loan,home loan,auto loan,student loan,debt consolidation loan,unsecured loan,venture capital etc... Or Were you refused a loan by a bank or any...